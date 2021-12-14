“Rocky vs. Drago” is Sylvester Stallone’s cut for “Rocky IV”

Without a doubt, it was the “Rocky” saga that launched actor Sylvester Stallone to fame.

One of the most remembered installments is the fourth part, when the “Italian stallion” must defeat none other than the enormous Ivan Drago, the “super man” erected by the Soviet Union as the only one capable of defeating the legendary boxer born in Philadelphia.

A new cut of the classic

More than 35 years after the film’s premiere, Sylvester Stallone announced the release of a new version, which promises to be “better and deeper” and which will also be accompanied by a documentary.

Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut ”is called the new version that the 74-year-old actor, screenwriter and director released with images of the work behind the camera, which will be part of the documentary that will accompany it.

Although there is not much information about the changes that this new edition will have, it is known that Sylvester Stallone decided to completely remove Sico, Uncle Paulie’s robot, since today it would make the film look too old-fashioned.

At the moment, the new cut of «Rocky IV» does not have a release date, but it is expected to be in 2021. Regarding the documentary, which will show part of the making of the new cut, it is titled “Keep Punching: The Present Meets the Past ”.

Stallone “immediately hated” Dolph Lundgren on the set of “Rocky IV”

Few knew was that Sylvester Stallone never had a good relationship with Dolph Lundgren. This was revealed at the Cannes Film Festival. He admitted to having “hated it immediately.”

The 72-year-old actor said that for the character of Ivan Drago, he had to find an actor who gave the width and who could play a Russian from the Soviet Union.

“I had to find a superhuman being as my opponent, someone who must have been overwhelming,” Sly said.

On the occasion Stallone also revealed that he was about to die on the set of Rocky IV, the product of a strong blow from Lundgren that sent him to the hospital for four days.