Robin Williams and the eternal impression he left on Ben Affleck

Ben affleck coincided with Robin williams in The unstoppable Will Hunting, the renowned film by Gus Vant Sant released in 1996 that earned him his first Oscar as a screenwriter with his friend and partner Matt Damon. The actor is perfectly aware that much of his takeoff in Hollywood is due to this story about a rebellious young man with a great intelligence behind him, so he does not hesitate to be grateful to all who made it possible.

Among these people, Affleck shows special admiration for the late Robin Williams, who was one of the stars of the moment in those years and who was delighted to work alongside him and Damon in this hit drama from the 90s. What’s more, the actor admits that Williams, who played the psychology professor Sean Maguire, even he set himself up as a kind of mentor for him, since Their kindness, warmth and decision to believe in them to develop this project was key in their rise to fame.

Robin Williams and Ben Affleck after receiving their respective Oscars for ‘The Indomitable Will Hunting’ (Photo Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

This is what he has told during the promotion of The Tender Bar, the new George Clooney film based on the memoirs of JR Moehringer where he plays a kind of father figure for the main character, a character in the same vein as Williams’ for the role of Matt Damon in The unstoppable Will Hunting.

“I loved Robin”Affleck said in an interview with journalist Jake Hamilton for his YouTube channel Jake’s Takes. “She was the first person that I really met who was like ‘famous.’ We had just written this movie and it was amazing that it got made, and then Robin Williams, who was probably the biggest star at the time, was in it. I mean, He did a lot for us by believing in us, making that movie, and being warm, charming, kind, and helpful. “.

Before the kindness of Williams, Affleck felt that he should take his work philosophy as an example and try to be kind and caring to everyone he works with.. “I just thought, ‘Well, if this guy can do it and be nice to people and collaborate and work with people and care about them and listen to them, I certainly can.’ added. “He was a really extraordinary guy, kind and caring, and that to me is Robin’s legacy. That’s what his comedy is based on, a kind of basic goodness and humanity. “Affleck continued.

In fact, Affleck regrets not having met Williams previously and having grown up following his example. However, it was not until their first contact in The indomitable Will Hunting, when he was only 24 years old, when the actor made him rethink many details of his life and work. And he even admits that today he continues to try to keep up with him. “I wish I had known him my whole life. Growing up, I didn’t have that opportunity, but when I met him he was quite a young boy, he was 24 years old. He made a big impression on me and I thought, ‘Okay, that’s how you do this. I’m going to spend my life trying to live up to this example. “

It is not the first time that Ben Affleck has been grateful for the contribution that Robin Williams made to him. When the actor passed away in August 2014, He did not hesitate to write a message on his social networks showing his regret at the event and narrating everything that the interpreter had contributed to his life and career: “Heartbroken. Thank you boss, for your friendship and for what you gave to the world. Robin had a lot of love in him. He personally did a lot for a lot of people. He made Matt and my dreams come true. What You owe a boy who does that? Everything. May you find peace, my friend. “

And it is that someone like Robin Williams, who just by seeing him on screen in such mythical films as Hook, Dead poets society, Good morning vietnam, Jumanji conveyed a pure sense of goodness, tenderness and humor, should be a clear reference for many artists and comedians in the Hollywood industry. Because few times someone has managed to captivate us in the special way that he did.

