Ritual medicine in the purification niche of the Takilhsukut park

Veracruz is one of the places in Mexico that preserves numerous pre-Hispanic cultures and traditions, among which those related to knowledge dedicated to traditional medicine and healing such as Totonaca stand out.

In the Takilhsukut Theme Park, headquarters of the Tajín Summit International Festival, is the Niche of Purification, a mystical space dedicated to spirituality and healing of the body.

In the Niche of Purification, it is possible to improve well-being and health, renew energy and obtain some remedies with traditional doctors, through Totonac, clean, temacal massages, meditation, and alternative therapies.

Thus, the House of Traditional Medicine has become a benchmark during Cumbre Tajín, where both traditional doctors and sobadores, midwives and rezanderos have the task of preserving and transmitting the ancestral knowledge of the community around medicine, providing to turn an opportunity for future generations to exercise and maintain tradition.

Also, in this place reflections are usually made about health, causes of diseases and, in the same way, work is done with the link that exists between the healer and the patient. The spiritual part of this falls on the ceremonies, rituals and the importance that the Totonacs give to the quality of life.

It is important to highlight that the experiences with Totonac healers are given in group or individual sessions, and for this type of treatment it is important to focus on healing and purification so that physical well-being is in harmony with spiritual balance.