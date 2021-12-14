Rihanna buys an impressive mansion in Beverly Hills for 11.5 million euros

Related news

Rihanna (33 years old) has started 2021 with a spectacular real estate investment. The singer has purchased the large mansion at 9531 Heather Road in Beverly hills, a complex of absolute luxury that is already yours after spending 13.8 million dollars -which is equivalent to 11.5 million euros-.

Despite the astronomical price, the artist has obtained a discount of about a millionSince when the house was put up for sale in September 2020, a starting value of $ 14.8 million – about 12.5 million euros – was finalized.

When the real estate agency Eric Haskell Group launched this grandiose mansion, he did not expect that only a few months later it would be the well-known singer from Barbados who would sign the final purchase contract with her autograph. And it is that Rihanna has found in this majestic place of the most exclusive area from California, his favorite corner to settle down and enjoy the green of the mountains and the open spaces; a thoughtful investment after a year in which the entire planet has experienced the anguish of the lockdown domiciliary.

One of the exterior areas of Rihanna’s new mansion in Beverly Hills.

Eric Haskell Group Real Estate (RRSS)

“Hidden behind lush hedges and gates in an idyllic Beverly Hills location, this near-new-build community was built and designed to perfection. It offers a sophisticated design that combines both contemporary and traditional design elements. The meticulous attention to detail and craftsmanship is evident from the first glance “, explains the real estate website that has achieved the millionaire sale.

The mansion encompasses more than 2,000 square meters of plot, in which a gigantic house of minimalist style reigns of more than 700 square meters surrounded by vegetation and beautifully cared for gardens. Inside can be found five rooms, all of them with views of the beautiful exterior, and seven bathrooms.

The privileged salesperson who has obtained the signature of Rihanna is Daniel Starr, well known in the Hollywood scene. The businessman has complied with the international artist’s requests and found a perfect home for her.

The rooms are designer and of high quality, with materials such as solid marble and steel.

Eric Haskell Group Real Estate (RRSS)

“Designed for entertaining, the main living areas open onto an immaculately manicured central courtyard with a multi-level outdoor space with a large outdoor terrace, pool, spa, and barbecue area. Interior highlights include an incredibly executed chef’s kitchen, quiet family living areas, with French oak floors flowing from room to room. The master bedroom boasts stunning views and an unrivaled spa-like bathroom that opens to a private outdoor living room, “reads the listing in the real estate agency.

The seller knew how to understand Rihanna’s taste correctly, and that is that you just have to see the great house that the interpreter of Only girl It has in New York to capture the essence and the designs that captivate her when deciding to buy a property. Some of the requirements of Riri -as its fans call it- are: the straight and clean angles, the color white as the main hue of the rooms, the right and functional furniture, a large garden outside and, above all, a natural lighting and perfect that stands out above all else.

The mansion is one of the most exclusive in Beverly Hills, to the point that the agency that put it up for sale made a striking video to promote its corners and interiors on social networks; something that it only does with its most spectacular and expensive properties. Surely when Rihanna saw the images she imagined living a video clip life within those walls and did not hesitate to acquire it, although if she did it so easily it is only thanks to the juicy financial solvency that he owns, which is not only due to his songs, but, above all, to his recent successful businesses.

Without music but with successful businesses

The French group of luxury brands LVMH created Fenty in 2019 alongside Rihanna, Artistic Director of the brand, which sells luxury apparel, lingerie and makeup under the Fenty name. The singer chose to have her signature bear her last name, since her real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

The business was born successfully, but a year and a half later, and as reported in a brief statement last February, “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to suspend the activity of ready-to-wear, based in Europe, waiting for better conditions. “

Rihanna, applying makeup with her Fenty Beauty products.

RRSS

This decision refers only to the fashion part, such as clothing and footwear, however, both the luxury multinational and the singer agreed to focus on the “long-term growth and development of the Fenty ecosystem by focusing on cosmetics, skin care and lingerie“, according to the company.

Since Rihanna released in 2017 Fenty Beauty, your cosmetics brand together with the French, has stayed away from the stage, focusing on the success obtained with this – it billed 500 million euros in its first year. Even today, four years after that, he still has not published a single and without creating a studio album or going on tour: the greatest wish of his millions of fans around the world.

