Ridley Scott between duelists

In 1977 Ridley Scott released ** The Duelists, his first film for the cinema after having studied design and worked for several years for British television. In Los Duelistas he tells the story of two French soldiers from Napoleon’s army who, after a minor dispute, engage in a years-long enmity that escalates from duel to duel. After 44 years, the filmmaker born in 1937 in the United Kingdom, makes ** The Last Duel as his interpretation of a judgment of the Middle Ages and his contribution to the discussion about the patriarchal vision that has characterized centuries of the history of being human.

Scott’s film that begins with the warning “based on real events”, is inspira in the story of Eric Jager ** The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France and the director brought together two men and a woman to write the script based on the proceedings of a 1368 trial. Screenwriters Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener propose a story structured in three parts that tell the same event with two male and one female perspectives.

The film begins with a sequence in Paris that intertwines the ritual of dressing a young woman in black clothes and two men in the armor of knights preparing for a dueling tournament on horseback in front of an audience of aristocrats and commoners. The two squires who begin to fight are Jean de Carrouge and Jacques Le Gris, the woman in black who attends as a spectator is Marguerite, Jean’s wife. In several sequences of ** flash back, the film takes us into the medieval world in which we observe battles of the French in which Carrouge el Le Gris fight side by side. His complicity, however, turns into enmity when, by decision of a Duke, Le Gris receives a gift of land that is owned by the Carrouge family. Due to male competition and the power acquired by material goods, the first part of the film that focuses on the character of Carrouge, recalls the conflict of ** The Duelists. But the development escalates when Marguerite, the young wife of the widower Carrouge, takes a leading role by denouncing Le Gris for rape. From that revelation, the film takes the force of a ** court thriller since Le Gris defends itself by narrating its own perspective of the events and Marguerite denies it by narrating in detail how the events that made her a victim of rape .. The reactions of people around him, the clergy, the court and King Charles VI – Scott shows him as a child clown – are directly addressed to the film’s public, since they show that the woman was not only not a legal subject, nor could she have property but was completely defenseless before society and justice.

I imagine a critic could argue that Ridley Scott repeats Kurosawa’s Rashomon narrative strategy to force a medieval plot into a film that pays for ** Mee Too. I don’t see it that way. The male perspectives that the film narrates show the total lack of sensitivity towards life, truth and female dignity, With ** The Last Duel, Ridley Scott makes a courageous contribution to the search for the roots of the contempt for women and patriarchal power.

Annemarie Meier