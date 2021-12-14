Reveal the first images of Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent ‘. The actor will play himself in his next film alongside Pedro Pascal.

When it was announced ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent‘It seemed like it would be a movie like no other, where it was unveiled that Nicolas Cage he would play a fictional self, which sounded a bit far-fetched.

Now it is a fact, after the specialized site EW have released the first images of ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ where we can see for the first time Nicolas Cage interpret.

Pedro Pascal as Javi and Nicolas Cage as Nic Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes / Lionsgate (Katalin Vermes / Lionsgate / Katalin Vermes / Lionsgate)

In a story that will tell a Nicolas Cage to accept a million dollars to attend the birthday party of a super fan of his.

Although he is not just any millionaire fan to fulfill his whims, but it’s about a crime mafia boss , Javi who is played by the actor Pedro Pascal.

And although in the images you can see that both characters are having a great time, Nicolas Cage Not only will you fulfill your fan’s wish by attending your party in exchange for a million dollars.

Too, Nicolas Cage will have a mission for the CIA, which will use it to obtain information and find out if Javi has really kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential candidate.

In the film that although it is a fictional version of his own Nicolas Cage, some actual mentions of the actor will be seen as references to films that he starred in such as’ Leaving Las Vegas’, ‘Against the face’ and ’60 seconds’.

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ It will be released on April 22, 2022, the cast starring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal are joined by Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Lily Mo Sheen.

As well as performances by Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio and Alessandra Mastronardi in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’.

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ is under the direction of Tom gormican, in a film devised by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten that is inspired by Nicolas Cage’s career in an exaggerated way.

Nicolas Cage says he won’t watch ‘the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

Nicolas Cage says he will not see ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’. Although many await the return of the actor in large-scale productions, he has said that he will not see this film.

After this film was announced, the actor’s followers were excited and although much is expected from ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ the actor is simply not interested in seeing it.

According to statements by Nicolas Cage see ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent ‘ would ‘ too crazy a trip ‘ to see.

‘I’ve been told that the audience loved the feature film … But it’s too crazy a journey for me to go to a movie theater and see myself play the highly neurotic, anxiety-ridden version of me,’ Nicolas Cage

So that Nicolas Cage assured that he would not see this movie: ‘I’m never going to see that movie. They tell me it’s good. My manager Mike Nilon, who is also one of the producers, saw it. He was very happy’.

Also despite the fact that it is an interpretation of himself, Nicolas Cage He assured that this is not him properly.