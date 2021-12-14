Reese Witherspoon finally talks about her return as Elle Woods in ‘Legally Blonde 3’ – movie news

Reese Witherspoon finally gave details on the third film of the classic of the new millennium, ‘Legally Blonde’, and explained why the filming of ‘Legally Blonde 3’ has not started yet, by its name in English.

With the new millennium came the blonde we all love: Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. The love story and comedy starring Reese Witherspoon became an immediate classic thanks to the rebellious spirit of a future lawyer. Although MGM confirmed the third part of the saga some time ago, it was not until now that Witherspoon offered a update to the project.

During Sing 2’s red carpet, the actress who also stars in The Morning Show, was interviewed by Variety and obviously the question about her return as Elle Woods was imminent. “We are working on the script, once we have the script we can make the movie,” he replied.

Legally Rubia inspired an entire generation of lawyers at the beginning of the new millennium.



The reporter’s insistence for an exact filming start date made Witherspoon laugh and decide to blame Mindy Kaling (The Office): “I don’t know! Ask Mindy Kaling. I don’t know when she’s ready but she and I talk about it all the time and we’re super excited.”. Kaling probably didn’t put his full attention on the script for Legally Blonde 3 because he is currently working on the third season of his series Never have i ever for Netflix.

While not much has been revealed about the story that will follow this third installment, the media has reached out to the old cast to confirm their participation in the new film, and it breaks our hearts to know that they have not yet contacted Luke Wilson. , who will play Emmett Richmond, Elle Woods’ love interest.

How to get tickets for ‘Sing 2: Come and sing again’ before the premiere at Cinépolis and Cinemex?

“[…] I would love to do the new movie. Reese’s character was so much fun at the time and now he’s kind of an iconic character. “stated Wilson for Entertainment tonight. The actor also speculated that Emmett and Elle stayed together and formed a family in the universe of Legally Blonde, which is why she thinks it would be hilarious for Witherspoon to feature a small version of herself:

Emmett Richmond and Elle Woods are one of the favorite couples of the moviegoers of the new millennium.



It would be hilarious, I definitely think they stayed together and had a couple of kids.

Wilson’s statement just makes us fantasize about the third installment, in which we could see how Elle has to deal with relationships, work and even life with children. Of course, without forgetting the style and sharpness that has characterized his character until now. Legally Blonde 3 It would have to premiere in May 2022 and Reese Whiterspoon’s responses have given us hope.