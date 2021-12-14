Ready for a big cyber attack? – The financial

If we have seen and documented something in these almost two years of the pandemic, it is the increase in the use of technology in the financial system and with it the inherent risks, same as for the central bank, together with the financial technology companies that They are integrating and the technological giants that may also join the financial system in the future are issues that they will not lose sight of, they say.

For this reason, it should be noted that in cybersecurity issues, the five large systemic banks had a cyber-resilience exercise at the end of November, in which different types of cyberattacks were simulated that forced institutions to apply their detection, containment and response protocols. In addition to the banks, the response teams of the central bank participated; the results so far have been positive in this exercise, and according to official data it has not been detected that there has been a specific attack on the banking system.

However, if there is something to pay attention to – everyone admits – it is that during the pandemic caused by Covid-19, the ransomware It has become one of the cyber risks of greatest concern for financial institutions in Mexico and in the world, although for analysts the risk from March to November did decrease a bit, according to their perception.

Although with the ransomware Its impact can stop the operation of organizations for days, as has been observed in other sectors, which can represent a growing risk for financial stability, since together with the phishing and other malicious codes, went from being less than five thousand per week, in February 2020, to being more than 200 thousand per week at the end of April of this year, which should put not only the financial system on permanent alert, but also to all types of companies, since cybercriminals do not discriminate against anyone to attack and steal and that is why as one year ends, the big question is how prepared is the financial and business world of Mexico for this type of attack? Has it been learned from what has happened in other countries?

At least in Mexico in the financial sector, the official data from the central bank is that there are no “reports of major operational incidents or cyber incidents”, due to the continuity and cybersecurity measures adopted for its remote operation, perhaps part of good fortune with better prevention measures and each day you are better prepared to avoid or be able to deal with an attack efficiently and quickly.

While once again, I will repeat that this December also all users must be more alert and attentive not to fall into pages, messages, SMS, emails, WhatsApp that they do not recognize to avoid being victims of fraud, the attempts of this crime register an impressive boost.

***

And on the other side of the coin, the work of the BBVA Mexico Foundation stands out, which has partnered with The Anglo Mexican Foundation to promote the learning of the English language among the outstanding young people of the “Chavos que inspiran” program.

Supporting children and young people to continue studying is not a new task, as Eduardo Osuna Osuna, vice president and general director of BBVA Mexico, has said, education is a catalyst for development in the country and a key issue in reducing inequality and generate social mobility. Since 2002, BBVA Mexico through its Foundation has awarded more than 398 thousand scholarships from high school to university, which represents an investment of 6.7 billion pesos, work that must be recognized. For now, the coin is in the air.