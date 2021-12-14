Rating of the Atlas vs León, almost the same as the Cruz Azul Final – David Medrano

NUMBERS

Despite not being any of the so-called ‘big four’ of Mexican soccer, the ratings on open television for the Final were very good. Last tournament the Final between Blue Cross and Santos had a joint rating of 24.7 and last Sunday where they were measured Atlas and León added a total of 23.5 rating points. According to the Ibope report, Televisión Azteca had 13 points, while Televisa added 10.5. With current measurement instruments, these 23.5 rating points are equivalent to an estimated 30 million open viewers, not counting cable television or the United States market.

Within the Assembly to elect the new president of the Guadalajara Atlas, the bottle of whiskey that was 64 years old in the red and black coffers was opened and in that act the former player Roberto Masciarelli promised to donate one of the same brand so that from today it enters the the trophy room with the legend that it opens the next time the Rojinegros are crowned champions. Masciarelli Comand was a player for the Rojinegros in the eighties and is currently dedicated to gastronomy, since the family has a group of Argentine restaurants in Guadalajara. Masciarelli along with Ricardo Chavarín were invited to the event, as was Guero Aceves, who is one of the members of the rojinegro club that for a long time owned the soccer team before it was sold to Grupo Salinas.

That of Rubens Sambueza, who before the arrival of Ignacio Ambriz as a technician Toluca He did not want to know anything about the Mexican team and requested that they give him the opportunity to leave and yesterday he was introduced as an Atlético de San Luis player. The differences between coach and player occurred when they coincided in León and Sambueza preferred to go to Pachuca so as not to continue with Ambriz, and later he was transferred to Toluca where he was revalued as an important player.

