Ranking iTunes in Chile: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Monday, December 13

In a market as saturated as that of Internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. iTunes He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Chile.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is watching what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

Chili.

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

Four. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

5. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted away from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

6. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

7. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

8. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

9. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives to a single day.

10. Skyfall

In Skyfall, James Bond’s loyalty to M will be put to the test when M’s past comes back to haunt her. His life will be in danger, so Agent 007 must locate and eliminate the threat, regardless of the personal price he will have to pay. After the failure of Bond’s last and fateful mission and the identity of several secret agents being revealed in different parts of the world, MI6 headquarters is attacked, forcing M to relocate his agency. Due to these events, his authority and position will be threatened by Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. Now MI6 faces both external and internal threats so M decides to turn to the only ally he can trust: Bond. Agent 007 disappears into the shadows with only one ally: Field Agent Eve. Together they will track down the mysterious Silva.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most viewed movies. Go ahead and discover them on iTunes!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough so that the fans of the cinematographic productions can see so many hours of good films. We all know that iTunes is an expert at streaming the biggest hits at the box office, which are the object of worship around the world.

Do not be left behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.