Rami Malek and Florence Pugh join the new Christopher Nolan

Rami Malek, Benny Safdie and Florence Pugh will be added to the next film of Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”, a biopic about the development of the atomic bomb, and they will join the cast of those already confirmed Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy.

It is a war film about World War II and the physical Robert Oppenheimer, director of the laboratory that designed the first atomic bomb from the Manhattan Project. The release date is set for 2023.

Let’s remember that Malek was an Oscar winner for playing Freddy mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018), while Pugh excelled in “Midsommar” In 2019, she was nominated by the Hollywood Academy for her role in “Little women “ and starred in the Marvel movie “Black Widow” beside Scarlett Johansson.

The actor, screenwriter and director will also join the cast. Benny safdie (“Diamonds in the Rough”), who will assume the role of Edward teller, a Hungarian physicist known as the father of the hydrogen bomb.

Meanwhile, Pugh will play Jean tatlock, a member of the American Communist Party who had recurring love affairs with Oppenheimer, and Malek will play a scientist, the specialized site reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Murphy will play Robert Oppenheimer, Blunt will play his wife, Damon will play the director of the Manhattan Project, Leslie Groves, Downey will play Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.