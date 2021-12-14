Questioned by racism and corruption, and without broadcast, the Golden Globes announced their nominees

This Monday the nominees for the Golden Globes, awards that in recent months have been seriously questioned, and their organizers accused of racism and corruption. The movies Belfast, a drama based on the childhood of its director, Kenneth Branagh, and Jane Campion’s western, The power of the dog, are the most nominated.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes for the Golden Globes, has received accusations of racism, sexism, harassment and corruption.

The ceremony normally attracts top stars, but many are expected to stay away from the event and will not be broadcast live by US television network NBC.or. It has not even been clear if there will be a physical ceremony, nor if the winners will accept their prizes when they are announced on January 9.

“It will not be the usual event, but we always said that we would make the nominations and present the awards anyway,” said the association’s president, Helen Hoehne, at the announcement of the nominations in Beverly Hills.

“We have a long history of delivering this award and we just want to continue to do so as we have in the past,” he said.

Belfast Y The power of the dog they lead the nominations, with seven each for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes.

Family drama Coda, the sci-fi tape Dune and Will Smith’s biographical on the father of Venus and Serena Williams, King richard, complete the category for the best dramatic film, the main prize of the Golden Globes.

Steven Spielberg’s new and acclaimed version of Love without barriers is among those competing for the award for best comedy or musical, while the HBO drama Succession it took the most nominations for the television section, with five.

Traditionally, The Golden Globes have been second in importance after the Oscars in the Hollywood awards season, but their continuity is questioned.

More than 100 publicists wrote to the association in March demanding an end to “discriminatory behavior, lack of professionalism, ethical insults and alleged financial corruption.”

“Collective silence”

The organization implemented reforms, but actors such as Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have called the changes inadequate, while Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes as a form of protest.

Powerful studios like Warner Bros, Netflix and Amazon have said they will not work with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association until more significant reforms are made.

The questions about the diversity in the association stemmed from an investigation carried out by the Los Angeles Times and released this year, which showed that the organization did not have any black members.

Those who vote for the Golden Globes have often been criticized for omitting important performances by actors and directors of color when making their nominations.

This year, three of the nominees for best dramatic actor are black: Smith, Denzel Washington for The Macbeth Tragedy and – the biggest surprise in this category – Mahershala Ali for the low-key sci-fi film. Swan song.

Two women, Campion and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), unusually entered the nominations for best director.

Rapper Snoop Dogg was the surprise guest at the nominations reveal Monday at a Beverly Hills hotel, reading through several of the categories.

The ads, normally broadcast by the big American television networks, were released on this occasion through the YouTube page of the Golden Globes and labeled as lackluster.

“In the hour that followed the unveiling of the nominations (…) Hollywood’s reaction was a collective silence “wrote the Los Angeles Times.

Nominated in the main categories

Best Film – Drama

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King richard

The power of the dog

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Love without barriers

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, tick … boom!

Best Actress – Drama

Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (The Gucci house)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor – Drama

Mahershala Ali (Swan song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)

Will Smith (King richard)

Denzel Washington (Macbeth’s tragedy)

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (Anette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t look up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (Love without barriers)

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t look up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick … boom!)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In the neighborhood)

Best director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The lost daughter)

Steven Spielberg (Love without barriers)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The morning show

Pose

The Squid Game

Succession

Best Musical or Comedy Series

The great

Hacks

Only murders in the building

Reservation dogs

Ted lasso

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment: American crime story

Things to clean

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

