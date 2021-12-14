Pure success! The achievements that led to Elon Musk being TIME’s Person of the Year

U.S. – Elon musk was named after the person of the year by the magazine TIME, and this adds to his consecration as the richest person in the world. The news was given by the renowned publication on Monday, December 13, stating the reasons why the businessman had been chosen.

The editor-in-chief of the magazine, Edward felsenthal shared a message on social media to Musk, saying that this year very few people had had an impact like the owner of Tesla, especially considering the experiments he carried out this year on space issues. This makes the scientist is considered one of the massive changes in our society.

Is that Elon muskBesides being one of the wealthiest people in the world, he is also one of the most innovative. Not only because of his scientific work, but also because of his ability to connect with people, he really is very charismatic. Which has led him to have a certain confidence from people who see how Elon take your company Space x into a new era.

Well, let’s remember that the scientist led his space company to be the first private company to take men into space. This happened in September, when they left the planet for a few minutes. Which at times came to scare Musk; Well, I was afraid that something would go wrong. In any case, this did not happen with his young collaborators, who were positive about the process.

Fortunately Elon musk He achieved his mission with great success, leading him to be one of the most popular people on the planet. All due to his experiments and his appearance in Saturday night Live, where I reveal its most comical side. Which the public liked so much that it was one of the most watched episodes of the season.