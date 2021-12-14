PSG resumes negotiations to keep Mbappé, according to L’Équipe

Kylian Mbappé has on the table the proposal of PSG to join Neymar and Messi as the highest paid players in the club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has “recently” resumed contacts with French striker Kylian Mbappé to renew his contract, although “no major progress has been made,” according to the newspaper revealed on Tuesday. L’Équipe.

PSG will look for Mbappé to stay at the club in the coming years. EFE

The young attacker, who will be 23 years old in a few days, will play against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, which has accelerated speculation about his future.

The newspaper points out that the player has on the table the same proposal that PSG already made him last August, when they offered him to be the highest paid of a squad that also includes figures such as Neymar and Lionel Messi.

L’Équipe recalls that the player does not give indications about his future, so you have to trust his latest statements on the subject, which date back to last October, when he assured this newspaper that in summer he thought his “adventure” French had finished and that his exit door would be Real Madrid.

“Two months later, nothing suggests that his position has evolved”, indicates the newspaper, which considers that “the trend, today, is heading more towards the exit” although the player “explains that he has not decided on his future and that he does not plan to do so for now. “

With a contract that expires on June 30, Mbappé can negotiate with other clubs as of January 1, but L’Équipe believes that the double duel in February and March against the “meringues” may delay possible contacts with the entity directed by Florentino Pérez.

The forward pledged absolute loyalty to PSG until the end of his contract and his extraordinary performances in recent weeks show this.

The newspaper believes that this Champions League clash gives the Qatari owners of the French club an extra period to try to convince the player to remain under their discipline.