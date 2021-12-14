Price of the dollar today December 14, the peso depreciates

Today Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 21.0259 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Monday at 20.9959 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a moderate depreciation of 0.08% or 1.6 cents, trading around 21.03 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.9701 and a maximum of 21.0516 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.9959 – Sale: $ 20.9959

: Buy $ 20.9959 – Sale: $ 20.9959 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.46 – Sale: $ 21.14

: Buy: $ 20.46 – Sale: $ 21.14 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.52

: Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.52 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.32

Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.32 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.61 – Sale: $ 21.61

Buy: $ 20.61 – Sale: $ 21.61 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 20.59

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 20.59 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 Santander: Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.66

Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.66 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.37 – Sale: $ 21.40 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.70

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 46,947.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.77 pesos, for $ 27.84 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

