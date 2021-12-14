Price of the dollar and exchange rate today, Tuesday, December 14 in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

The dollar price and the exchange rate average in Mexico is 20.87 pesos today tuesday 14 december. To purchase can be purchased at 20.60 and at sale It is at 21.13 pesos.

The markets are nervous about the risk that the Omicron variant represents in the different economies of the world, while investors are waiting for the next monetary policy decision of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

“The expansion of the omicron variant has caused more companies to delay their return to their offices and the application of booster vaccines has accelerated in the United Kingdom,” explained Grupo Financiero Ve por Más through an analysis note.

Check the price of the greenback at the start of the exchange market https://t.co/QX1rT6C2Yg – Noticieros Televisa (@NTelevisa_com) December 14, 2021

Dollar exchange rate in Mexican banks on Tuesday, December 14

Citibanamex buys at 20.36 pesos and sells at 21.52 pesos.

Banorte buys at 19.75 pesos and sells at 21.15 pesos.

HSBC México buys at 20.46 pesos and sells at 21.14 pesos.

BBVA buys for 20.31 pesos and sells for 21.21 pesos.

Santander buys at 20.07 pesos and sells at 21.66 pesos.

Price of US currency in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

Guatemala: 7.74 quetzals

Honduras: 24.21 lempiras

El Salvador: 8.75 Colones

Nicaragua: 35.24 gold cordobas

Mexico’s year-on-year inflation accelerated in November to its highest level in two decades: it exceeded the official target and reinforces expectations that the central bank would raise the benchmark interest rate for the fifth consecutive time.