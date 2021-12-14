Preserving health is the objective of the internist

Chronic, sudden, new and progressive diseases and their different derivations are treated by the internist, a specialty that has gained ground in medicine in recent years, but which, according to the same specialists, is confused with others.

“Internal medicine is a medical specialty that is dedicated to the comprehensive care of the sick adult, focused on the diagnosis and non-surgical treatment of diseases that are affecting the internal organs and systems of our body,” explains Dr. Carlos Gonzalo Rosel Gómez, physician internist with extensive experience.

“It is aimed at the prevention and timely care of complications derived from diseases and alterations involved in the normal aging process,” he adds.

This discipline studies the patient in an integral way and sees the human being in a holistic way, that is, it studies all the systems of the human body and their operation, its object being the preservation of health.

Prevention

Rosel Gómez highlights that one of the internist’s tasks is to promote health, prevent diseases, diagnose in a timely manner and offer effective treatments.

In addition, it treats patients who present with any symptoms related to a system in failure at any level, such as respiratory, fever of unknown cause or unexplained weight loss or suspicion of a chronic disease without diagnosis.

Unlike other specialties, people can go directly to the specialist, without it being a requirement that they be referred to them by other first-contact doctors.

As the evolution of science, medicine included, and given the increasingly extensive universe and the impossibility of an individual knowing, encompassing and being able to handle all the information available second by second in his area of ​​knowledge, there are the specialties and that of the internist is a higher level than that of the general, but different from that of the intern.

The difference between a general practitioner and an intern is that the intern is a physician-in-training who may be undergraduate or is in the process of preparing before a specialty.

The internist is mistaken for a general practitioner, who does not have any specialty, regardless of his importance.

He is a doctor who has already graduated from 5 to 6 years of preparation in a medical school and with 4 or 6 more years of specialty in chronic diseases that are accentuated or sudden, new, intercurrent or decompensation of chronic diseases many times progressive and related with associated, infectious or other processes based on the incidence of external factors related to climatological elements, acquired habits of coexistence and communicable diseases.

Primary care

Many internists are from primary care.

“The internist is a staff with great academic preparation and with demanding training in quality and high standards of excellence,” says the interviewed specialist.

It is important to mention that when approaching a patient and once the diagnosis has been defined, as found, the internist must refer the patient, it is not among their competencies, to the corresponding specialist for care.

Coordinator and advisor

The internist also acts very frequently as a coordinator and advisor to other specialties when it comes to preventing or treating mild to extremely serious complications that require the comprehensive and coordinated management of different organs or systems in decompensation.

This work is carried out in close coordination with the different specialists in the other systems involved, for a better result.

Rosel Gómez is emphatic when he points out that the internist is not omnipotent, he is in charge of tackling cases of obscure and difficult diagnosis with that comprehensive vision, since we must not forget that a faulty organ leads to collateral damage or compromise of other systems. more and it is the internist who decides if he needs to rely on the other specialties.

Assessment

The patient needs and deserves comprehensive assessment and management. With this objective of the profession and of internal medicine in mind, the internist professional appears in the medical structure.

In Yucatán there were around 250 specialists until 2020, but at present there is no estimated census, since each year 30 to 40 doctors with that specialty graduate from schools.

“Internal medicine has been around in the history of medicine for a long time. It is as old as medicine, ”recalls the doctor, who also emphasized that they are in close relationship with specialists in the case of new diseases, as is now the case with Covid-19.

“The internist has played a fundamental role in this Covid -19 pandemic, like all specialties,” he says.

Internists Data

Almost fifty students graduate from medical schools each year.

Subspecialties

Internists may choose to specialize in more common branches of medical science such as critical or intensive care, cardiology, pulmonology, endocrinology, hematology, infectology, nephrology, and gastroenterology, as well as rheumatology, urology, geriatrics, diabetology, and hepatology. , among other.