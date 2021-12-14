Pool, chapel and restaurant: this is Rancho Los Tres Potrillos where Vicente Fernández lived

Vicente Fernández died on December 12, after being hospitalized for four months. (AP Photo / Claudio Cruz, file)

Last Sunday, December 12, sharp at 6:15 in the morning, he passed away Vicente Fernandez, also know as Chente Fernández, or the Charro de Huentitán, at 81 years old.

Don Chente died after being hospitalized four months, after suffering a fall at his ranch called “The Three Foals”, when he went to his room. The Mexican businessman, record producer and actor was also born in Jalisco, and never lost his love for his homeland, which led him to build a 500 hectare ranch in the 1980s in that state.

Decided to name it The Three Foaly, this in honor of his three children: Vicente Jr, Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández. Since then, the ranch would become his main residence.

Three years ago, in a video posted on his account Instagram, showed his followers what a morning was like at the ranch. “As you see friends, you and my ranch are my life, my passion ”, mentioned on that occasion the Mexican interpreter.

Los Tres Potrillos restaurant is located inside the ranch. Photo: Facebbok Los Tres Potrillos

The place is located in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, at kilometer 20 of the Guadalajara-Chapala highway. There, in his dream residence, he lived next to his beloved wife, “Doña Cuquita”.

The ranch became an obligatory stop for tourists, so much so, that in 2016 Don Chente released a statement, warning visitors that Do not be fooled, because there were people who, taking advantage of the place, charged to let them in.

“I want you to know that this is your home and I do not charge for the entrance or for the photos. There are no museums here, I welcome them at my ranch, not out of obligation or business. I go out to greet them when I can and I do it from the heart “, he wrote on that occasion in his account of Facebook.

“Ranch life is a very special life… Where you have to work hard but nature is also valued ”, he once posted on his social networks.

Don Chente was fired at the Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena, which is located next to the ranch. (Photo: Screenshot)

The ranch, which was founded in 1980, is believed to have been one of the singer’s most prized possessions. In year 2005, an arena was built within the enclosure, after The Charro of Huentitán I decided that I wanted a space to perform charrería shows. Los Tres Potrillos is a space open to the public, and is made up of various buildings. Inside the property, there is the house in which he himself lived Vicente Fernandez, as well as a house for each of their children.

The main residence was inhabited by the singer and his wife, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, better known as Doña Cuquita.

Inside the ranch, you can also find a restaurant, which was inaugurated in November 1999, with the same name as the ranch. Since then, it has offered typical Jalisco gastronomy, a bit of its culture, live music and regional dance shows.

On one side of the ranch, is the Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena, place where the last goodbye to the “King of the Rancheras”, by his family, friends and followers. This entertainment center, which has a capacity for 15,000 people, has received artists of international stature such as Twenty One Pilots, Katy Perry, Roger Waters and Depeche Mode. It has also been used for sporting events and exhibitions.

As you already know, Don Chente was fond of horses, and on his ranch he had various types, including miniature, a breed that the singer set out to breed. The latter are unique and do not measure more than 86 centimeters.

At the site, you can also find a cowgirl shop, with all kinds of hats, boots, bags and other leather products. Another of the curiosities that can be seen inside the ranch is a peculiar guitar-shaped pool.

Inside, there is also a chapel, and in fact, the body of the interpreter was taken there for a private farewell with his family.

KEEP READING:

The valuable advice that Vicente Fernández shared with the shark Arturo Elías Ayub for new entrepreneurs

Sergio Mayer boasted the invaluable gift that Vicente Fernández gave him

The history of Vicente Fernández’s Colombian family

Luis de Alba revealed that Vicente Fernández recorded one of his songs