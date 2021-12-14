Pfizer pill against covid would reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 89%
This Tuesday, December 14, Pfizer announced that based on final data from all enrolled patients, its antiviral pill (Paxlovid) is safe and 89% effective.
The final results of the 2,246 adults enrolled in Phase 2/3 of the Paxlovid oral antiviral study, they were consistent with the interim analysis announced by the company in November of this year.
According to Pfizer, the pills significantly reduced the risk hospitalization and death “from any cause” in 89% of treated patients compared to those who received placebo.
The adults who participated in this first part of the study were infected with SARS-CoV-2 and received Paxlovid three days after the first symptoms appeared.
With patients in whom treatment started five days later of the appearance of symptoms, the risk reduction was 88%.
Confirmation of the findings was notified to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of the ongoing reporting. for approval of your emergency use.
“This news provides further corroboration that if our oral antiviral candidate is licensed, could have a significant impact on the lives of many “said Albert Bourla, president and CEO of Pfizer.
Emerging variants of concern, such as Omicron, have exacerbated the need for accessible treatments for those who contract the virus. We are sure that, if approved, this treatment could be a fundamental tool to help quell the pandemic ”, he concluded.
How does Paxlovid work?
Paxlovid is an antiviral therapy (still under investigation) that inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 protease (an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate).
It is administered orally so that, if authorized for emergency use, could be prescribed at the first sign of infection or the first knowledge of an exposure, which could help prevent serious illness.
According to Pfizer, its development is valuable insofar as current variants of interest and concern may be resistant to treatments. that focus on spike protein (or spike) expressed on the surface of the virus, due to mutations in this region.