Pfizer pill against covid would reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 89%

This Tuesday, December 14, Pfizer announced that based on final data from all enrolled patients, its antiviral pill (Paxlovid) is safe and 89% effective.

The final results of the 2,246 adults enrolled in Phase 2/3 of the Paxlovid oral antiviral study, they were consistent with the interim analysis announced by the company in November of this year.

According to Pfizer, the pills significantly reduced the risk hospitalization and death “from any cause” in 89% of treated patients compared to those who received placebo.

The adults who participated in this first part of the study were infected with SARS-CoV-2 and received Paxlovid three days after the first symptoms appeared.

With patients in whom treatment started five days later of the appearance of symptoms, the risk reduction was 88%.

Confirmation of the findings was notified to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of the ongoing reporting. for approval of your emergency use.