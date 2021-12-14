Peso and stock market retreat ahead of central bank announcements

Reuters.- The weight and the stock market fell this afternoon due to concerns about the advancement of the Omicron variant, while investors await monetary policy decisions from several central banks around the world this week, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Mexico.

Most analysts consulted by Reuters expect the Mexican central body to raise the key interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday for the fifth time in a row, to 5.25%, although an increase of 50 basis points is not ruled out.

The peso was trading at 21 to the dollar near the end of business, depreciating 0.62% against the Reuters reference price on Friday.

Omicron Variant Expected Weight

“The expansion of the Omicron variant has caused more companies to delay the return to offices and in the United Kingdom to accelerate the application of booster vaccines,” said Grupo Financiero Ve por Más in an analysis note.

The benchmark stock index S & P / BMV IPC fell 1.55% to 50,419.17 points, in his second day followed by losses.

The drop of 8.58% in the titles of Grupo Aeroméxico, which operates the country’s main airline, stood out in the market to 4.05 pesos.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 7.32%, while the 20-year rate advanced three, to 7.77%.

