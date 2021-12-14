Pável Pardo forceful with the position held by Santiago Baños

The comments of Pavel Pardo about the present of the America club are recurring. Before every step of the Eagles from Santiago Solari on the MX League and in the Concacaf Champions League During 2021, an opinion of the former footballer could be seen on his accountTwitter. That is why in the Mexican soccer circuit it did not take long for a rumor to appear that indicated that his constant presence had a goal behind: to take possession of the position he occupies today. Santiago Banos.

In this regard, the Bolavip.com portal took advantage of the invitation of the Bundesliga to an exclusive round table, to consult the protagonist in question, what is certain about this transcendent that permanently relates him to the position of president of the institution cream blue, faced with the lack of positive results.

“Every season comes and when the team is not well it is a failure. I am not interested, today, in being the sports president of America. That is very clear because sometimes there are misinterpretations. I do not aspire to that position”, released the legend of the Eagles of America Pável Pardo, as an answer to Bolavip’s question.

On the other hand, he did not forget the affection that the environment always shows him and clarified what his work is: “Obviously I appreciate the affection of the people and the press who put me as a candidate. No one from the board of directors has spoken to me. Yes, I am an ambassador of the Bundesliga where I am interested in seeing more Mexican players go to Germany, that is my biggest goal. “

The passage of Pável Pardo through the Eagles of America

Pavel Pardo left his mark on the history of the Eagles of America, being part of obtaining four titles. Two championships of the MX League (2002 Summer Tournament and 2005 Clausura Tournament) and two titles of the Concacaf (the Giants Cup in 2001 and the Champions Cup in 2006).