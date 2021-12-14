Pável Pardo assured that Sebastián Córdova and Carlos Acevedo have a level for the Bundesliga

In recent days there was talk of a supposed interest of the Bayer Leverkusen by the goalkeeper of Santos, Carlos Acevedo, which was denied by the German team.

However, for Pavel Pardo, former player of America and the Stuttgart, so much Acevedo, What Sebastian Cordova and other Mexican players, have the level to reach the Bundesliga.

“Sebastian Cordova, Luis Romo I think that he is also quite an interesting player who can, especially his profile, with that dynamic, with that drive he has to be able to play in Bundesliga. Eduardo Aguirre It is also interesting, and well, a few more that are and that for me have the level of being able to be in the Bundesliga“, he pointed Pardo Segura at a press conference.

“There are very interesting players whenever we are with the follow-up. There are players who today are already in National selection. Carlos Acevedo, Cesar Montes, which for me is a player who is coming, who has done very well, not only in his team, but also in the national team to be able to be in the Bundesliga“he added.

In addition, the Baby assured that the teams of the German League follow the Mexican players with interest.

“The Bundesliga see with very good eyes the Liga BBVA MX. Find this quality in the Mexican player. That mental part is what we need to be able, at the national and international level, to take those next steps. The Germans see Mexico, not only in the senior team, in the minor teams and from there scouts start. Mexican soccer is well regarded in the Bundesliga and they know about the quality “, he sentenced Pavel Pardo.

