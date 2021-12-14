Paramount + ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Monday, December 13

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that Paramount + take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Sure you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in the United States:

one. South Park: Post Covid

What happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny survived, but they will never be the same again.

two. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

Four. A Loud House Christmas (TV)

Lincoln Loud enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride when he realizes that his family could be separated at Christmas.

5. Spongebob: The Movie

There are problems in Bikini Bottom: King Neptune’s crown has disappeared and suspicions fall on Mr. Krabs. Together with Patrick, his best friend, SpongeBob marches to the dangerous Shell City to rescue Neptune’s crown and save Mr. Krabs.

6. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new outfit is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

7. Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue

When his friend Gary goes missing, SpongeBob goes on a crazy mission with Patrick far from Bikini Bottom to rescue him.

8. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

9. Sonic: The Movie

Sonic, the cheeky blue hedgehog based on the famous Sega video game series, will experience adventures and misadventures when he meets his human friend and policeman, Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom will join forces to try to stop the plans of the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), who tries to trap Sonic in order to use his immense powers to take over the world.

10. Parents by unequal

Brad Taggart, a recently married executive, tries his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it very difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of the two children. A strong rivalry arises between them: one tries to integrate into his new family, the other tries to win back his ex-wife and children.

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Paramount +, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

The intention of Paramount + is that users recognize their most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.