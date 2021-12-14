‘Parallel mothers’ and Javier Bardem, nominated for the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes have not forgotten the Spanish talent in the nominations for its 79th edition. Parallel mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar, has achieved two mentions to the awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which will be held on January 9. The film on the historical memory of the manchego aspires to best international film and soundtrack for Alberto Iglesias, according to the list of nominees announced by the president of the HFPA Helen Hoehne and the singer Snoop Dogg from the Beverly Hills hotel in Los Angeles.





Penelope Cruz, who won the Volpi Cup at the Venice festival for her portrayal of Janis in Almodóvar’s latest work, has not been chosen as the best actress, as pointed out by some American media. However, her husband Javier Bardem aspires to obtain a statuette for his role in Being the Ricardos, by Aaron Sorkin, where he plays Desi Arnaz, the Cuban husband of television pioneer Lucille Ball, played in turn by Nicole Kidman, who also aspires to the award for best actress with Olivia Colman (The lost daughter) , Lady Gaga (The Gucci House), Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in ‘Being the Ricardos’ Amazon prime

Bardem, who sounds like a clear favorite to win the Goya for best male performance by his businessman from The good boss -he already took the Forqué on Saturday- will compete with Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog), Will Smith (The Williams method) and Denzel Washington (Macbeth). The Spanish actor already has a Golden Globe, for best supporting actor, for his role in No country for old menby the Coen brothers. Being the Ricardos It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

Almodóvar thus returns to see himself more valued outside our borders than in his country, after the Spanish Film Academy preferred to send to the Oscars The good boss, by Fernando León de Aranoa, before his film, which was in charge of opening the last Venice Film Festival. The same thing happened with Talk to her, which was chosen as the best foreign film in 2002, while the Spanish Academy opted for Los Mondays in the Sun, also by León de Aranoa.

It is the ninth nomination for Almodóvar, who already has two Golden Globes for ‘All about my mother’ and ‘Talk to her’

This is the ninth nomination she has received after ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’, ‘Far Heels,’ All About My Mother ‘,’ Talk to Her ‘,’ Back ‘,’ Broken Embraces ‘,’ The Skin That I live ‘and’ Pain and glory ‘. On two occasions the manchego won the award, for the aforementioned Talk to her and two years before for All about my mother. This time the Finnish will have as competitors Compartment No. 6by Juho Kuosmanen, the Japanese Drive My Carby Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, the Italian It was the hand of Godby Paolo Sorrentino and To heroby Asghar Farhadi (Iran).

For his part, Alberto Iglesias competes for the award for the best soundtrack with Hans Zimmer for ‘Dune’, Germaine Franco for ‘Encanto’, Alexandre Desplat, nominated for ‘The French Chronicle’, and with Jonny Greenwood, candidate for ‘El power of the dog. ‘ This is the second Golden Globe nomination for the Spanish composer, who was already a candidate for the award in 2008 for the music of ‘Cometas en el cielo’.

Still from ‘The Power of the Dog’ Netflix

Dune, Coda, Belfast, The Williams Method Y The power of the dog are the titles that will compete for the Golden Globe for the best dramatic film, while in the category of best musical or comedy the candidates are Cyrano, don’t look up, Licorice Pizza, Tick, tick … Boom!, Y West side story. The Power of the Dog, an elegant dramatic western directed by Jane Campion, and Belfast, in which British director and actor Kenneth Branagh relives his childhood, each grab seven nominations.

In the comedy or musical actor section, the five chosen are Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t look up), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … Boom!), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) and Anthony Ramos (In a New York neighborhood ). Marion Cotillard (Annette), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up), Emma Stone (Cruella) and Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) are all vying for the Golden Globe as best actress in a comedy or musical.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Dicaprio in a still from ‘Don’t Look Up’ Niko Tavernise / Netflix

One of the surprises of these nominations has starred the actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, who has been recognized in the section of best direction for her debut behind the camera with The lost daughter, based on the novel by Elena Ferrante. Along with her, Jane Campion, Spielberg, Branagh and Denis Villeneuve (Dune).

The Golden Globes are scheduled to present their awards in a ceremony on January 9 of next year, despite the fact that the chain NBC, which has broadcast the gala since 1996, will not broadcast the event after the boycott imposed by the major Hollywood studios due to accusations of corruption and lack of diversity among the group. In fact, the celebration of the ceremony was on the air until last October when it was confirmed that there would be awards and that the gala would be held in January.

‘Succession’, the favorite series

The Golden Globes, which also honor the season’s highlights on the small screen, have left the HBO drama top favorites Succession, with five nominations, and The Morning Show Y Ted lasso, both from Apple TV + and with four mentions each.

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen in ‘Succession’. HBO Max

The South Korean phenomenon The Squid Game is a candidate for best drama series alongside The Morning Show, Lupine, Pose Y Succession. In comedy, the nominated series are The Great, Hacks, Building Kills Only, Reservation Dogs Y Ted lasso. As best limited series (miniseries) he leaves as opponents Mare of Easttown, The Underground Railroad, The maid, Dopesick and American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair.