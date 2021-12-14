Paparazzi mispronounces Camila Cabello’s name and the singer makes fun of him on TikTok

Camila Cabello She is one of the most important singers of today and after ending her relationship with Shawn mendes the paparazzi look for any action that gives them something to talk about but many of them do not count on the fact that the celebrity also likes to make fun of the photographers who follow her.

The singer is a faithful lover of social networks and in her account of Tiktok shows his other side as he is dedicated to making videos that are comical to most people. Without a doubt, one of her favorite hobbies is making her fans laugh since she often shares memes about her on her Instagram account.

Camila Cabello teases a paparazzi

It is normal for celebrities to be surrounded by photographers looking for an uncomfortable photo of them to sell in the media, but on many occasions this harassment has caused serious problems for artists. Camila Cabello It was recently filmed and photographed by several paparazzi but one was made fun of by the singer.

In her social networks, the Cuban singer shared on her networks how a paparazzi recorded her and mispronounced her name. At this, she only scoffed at Tiktok referring to the fact that it was very easy to pronounce and he did not understand how he had given it another meaning.

The singer’s fans did not hesitate to make fun of the cameraman, since in the few words he dedicated to Camila Cabello he said that she looked very pretty and then said ‘You look pretty, Camala’ causing the Cuban woman to laugh.

Camila Cabello prepares collaboration with Yotuel

The Cuban is working on her new album ‘Familia’ where she explores all the Latin roots that she carries with her day after day. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter Camila Cabello announced that there is a song that he wrote with Yotuel and met with him to compose.

He announced that this song is called ‘Lola’ and commented that it will talk about the courage of the Cuban people in the 60s and 70s and the power that music has over society. Without a doubt, the singer’s new album will be a success.