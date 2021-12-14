OnlyFans star records explicit video at air terminal

In the video you can see how the woman undresses while the passengers with their suitcases go by towards the airport exit.

A recognized model from OnlyFans was arrested in Jakarta, Indonesia, after starring in a video in which she is seen showing her breasts and her intimate parts in the middle of a airport.

Known by her nickname Siskaeee, the erotic model was arrested for an explicit sex tape she recorded at Yogyakarta International Airport in Java last month. Now he could face up to 18 years in prison.

In the video you can see how the woman undresses while the passengers with their suitcases go by towards the airport exit. The images appeared online last month and people at the airport quickly informed police that they have already taken action on the matter.

Siskaeee aksi ekshibisionis di Bandara Yogyakarta Internasional Airport (YIA) menjadi tersangka ditangkap di Bandung. Roof rack artikel terbaru selengkapnya dengan klik https://t.co/Nk7xYDcVXB Source: youtube / zonaviralupdate# trans7update # sobat7jaditau #siskaeee pic.twitter.com/p6wAw1jtUX – TRANS7 CLUB (@ trans7club) December 6, 2021

So fast was the police behavior that last Saturday, the model was arrested at a train station by officers in the city of Bandung. He has since been in custody and faces an 18-year prison sentence, under the Indonesian Pornography Law.

The erotic model could also be fined US $ 416,667.

Also in a supermarket

This was not the first case of exhibitionism carried out by this content creator, as she has recorded similar videos in other public places, such as supermarkets.

This case is just one of many that occur related to OnlyFans, what should be noted is that in some countries there are not regulations as sharp as in the case of Indonesia, where what happened is classified as exhibitionism and has legal consequences.

