Only the signature of Christian Tabó is missing to reach Cruz Azul

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the celestial board of directors offered for Tabó, a player who was very close to reinforcing La Maquina a year ago

MEXICO – The Board of Directors of Blue Cross will seek in the next few hours to sign Christian Tabó as one of his reinforcements for the Tournament Closing 2022, after the Uruguayan forward’s pass to Monterrey fall off.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that the celestial board offered for Tabó, a player who was very close to reinforcing Machine A year ago, when the then sports director, Jaime Ordiales, negotiated in December 2020 with Puebla to sign the Uruguayan attacker, who likes the coach a lot because of his style of play Juan Reynoso, because he knows it perfectly having directed it in La Franja.

Christian Tabó, in a duel with Puebla in the Apertura 2021. Imago 7

Reynoso had once again placed Tabó as one of his alternatives to reinforce the celestial lead towards 2022, but Puebla It had practically reached an agreement with the Rayados management for its definitive sale, which cooled down in the last hours.

Today the possibility that the 28-year-old player born in Montevideo will reach the Cruz Azul, as it is one signing away from its transfer.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

If all the details of the negotiation between Blue Cross Y Puebla materialize, finally The Machine will be able to count on a reinforcement that it has been looking for a year ago.