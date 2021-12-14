Ómicron, inflation and the food crisis – El Financiero

The COVID years are riddled with predictions that didn’t work out. For anyone looking to 2022, that should be enough to pause.

Most tipsters, including Bloomberg Economics, have as a base scenario a solid recovery with a cooling in prices and a move away from the emergency monetary policy environments. Do youWhat can go wrong? Much.

Omicron, sticky inflation, Fed take off, Evergrande crash in China, Taiwan, a race in emerging markets, hard Brexit, a new euro crisis, and rising food prices in a Tinder Middle East – all these elements in a gallery of risky rogues.

Some things can also turn out better than expected, of course. Governments may decide to keep fiscal support in place. China’s latest five-year plan could catalyze stronger investment. Pandemic savings could finance a waste of global spending.

Bloomberg Economics has created a new tool to model the global economic risks. Terminal users can test it themselves at SHOK . We use it to test the world economy in 2022.

Omicron and more closures

It is early for a final verdict on the omicron variant of COVID-19. Seemingly more contagious than its predecessors, it can also be less deadly.

That would help the world return to something like pre-pandemic normalcy, which means spending more money on services. The COVID lockdowns and caution have kept people out of gyms or restaurants, for example, and encouraged them to buy more stuff instead. A rebalancing of spending could boost the world growth at 5.1 percent from Bloomberg Economics’ base forecast of 4.7 percent.

But we may not be so lucky. A more contagious and deadly variant would drag economies down. Even a three-month return to tighter 2021 restrictions (countries like the UK have already moved in that direction) could see slow 2022 growth at 4.2 percent.

In that scenario, demand would be weaker and global supply problems would likely persist, with workers out of labor markets and more logistical problems. Already this month, the Chinese city of Ningbo, home to one of the busiest ports in the world, has seen new closures.

The threat of inflation

In early 2021, the US was forecast to end the year with 2 percent inflation. Instead, it is close to 7 percentIn 2022, once again, the consensus expects inflation to end the year near target levels. Another major mistake is possible.

Omicron is just a potential cause. Wages, which are already rising rapidly in the United States, could rise further. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine they could drive up gas prices. As climate change brings more disruptive weather events, food prices may continue to rise.

Not all risks go in the same direction. A new wave of the virus could affect travel, for example dragging down oil prices. Still, the combined shock could be a stagflationary shock that leaves the Fed and other central banks with no easy answers.

Recent history, from the tantrum of 2013 to the stock sell-off of 2018, shows how a tightening of the Federal Reserve spells trouble for the markets.

This time, in addition to the risks, there are already high asset prices. The S&P 500 Index is close to bubble territory, and home prices drifting away from rents suggest that

Bloomberg Economics He modeled what happens if the Fed makes three hikes in 2022 and noted that it will continue until rates hit 2.5 percent, raising Treasury yields and widening credit spreads. The result: a recession in early 2023.

Takeoff of the Fed and emerging markets

The Fed take off could spell a hard landing for emerging markets. Higher rates in the United States generally boost the dollar and trigger capital outflows, and sometimes currency crises, in developing economies.

Some are more vulnerable than others. In 2013 and 2018, Argentina, South Africa and Turkey suffered the most. Add Brazil and Egypt, call them ‘beasts’, to get the list of five economies at risk in 2022, based on a variety of measurements compiled by Bloomberg Economics.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and Taiwan, with little debt and strong current account balances, appear less exposed to capital flight in the emerging world.

In the third quarter of 2021, China’s economy stopped. The cumulative weight of Evergrande’s real estate recession, repeated COVID lockdowns, and power shortages dragged annualized economic growth down to 0.8 percent, well below the 6 percent pace the world has become accustomed to.

While the energy crisis should subside in 2022, the other two problems may not. Beijing’s zero COVID strategy could mean omicron lockdowns. And with weak demand and limited funding, property construction, which powers about 25 percent of China’s economy, may have to continue to decline.

The base scenario of Bloomberg Economics is that China will grow 5.7 percent in 2022. A slowdown to 3 percent would create ripples around the world, leaving commodity exporters without buyers and possibly derailing the Fed’s plans, just as the slide in Chinese stocks did in 2015.

Political turmoil in Europe

Solidarity between leaders backing the European project and European Central Bank activism to keep government borrowing costs under control helped Europe weather the COVID crisis. In the next year, both could fade away.

A fight for the Italian presidency in January could topple the fragile coalition in Rome. France heads to the polls in April with President Emmanuel Macron facing challenges from the right. If Eurosceptics gain power in the bloc’s key economies, it could break the calm in European bond markets and deprive the ECB of the political support needed to respond.

Let’s say sovereign spreads widen by 300 basis points, as they did in the debt crisis of the last decade. The kind of Bloomberg Economics shows that it could cut more than 4 percent of economic output by the end of 2022, leading the euro zone into a recession and rekindling concerns about its viability.

The impact of Brexit

The negotiations between the UK and the EU On the Northern Ireland Protocol, a doomed attempt to square the circle of an open land border and a closed customs union, will begin in 2022. Getting to yes will be difficult.

What happens if the negotiations fail? According to the latest Brexit outbreaks, uncertainty would affect business investmentHe would undermine the pound, driving inflation and eroding real income.

In an all-out trade war, tariffs and transportation jams could drive prices up even more.

The future of fiscal policy

Governments spent a lot to support workers and businesses during the pandemic. Many now want to tighten their belts. The decline in public spending in 2022 will amount to 2.5 percent of world GDP, some five times greater than the austerity measures that slowed recoveries after the 2008 crisis, according to UBS estimates.

There are exceptions. Japan’s new government has announced another record stimulus and Chinese officials have signaled a shift towards supporting the economy after a long period of pocket control.

In the United States, fiscal policy went from boosting the economy to slowing it down in the second quarter of 2021, according to the Brookings Institution. That will continue into next year, though President Joe Biden’s clean energy and child care investment plans will limit the drag if they make it through Congress.

Food prices and riots

Hunger is a historical driver of social unrest. A combination of the effects of COVID and bad weather has led world food prices at record levels And it could keep them elevated next year.

The last food price shock in 2011 triggered a wave of popular protests, especially in the Middle East. Many countries in the region remain exposed.

Already under pressure, Sudan, Yemen and Lebanon all seem at least as vulnerable today as they were in 2011, and some are more so. Egypt is only marginally better.

Popular uprisings are rarely localized events. The risk of further regional instability is real.

Political, geographic or local

Any escalation between mainland China and Taiwan, from blockade to outright invasion, could attract other world powers, including the US.A superpower war is the worst caseBut scenarios that fall short of that include sanctions that would freeze ties between the world’s two largest economies, and a collapse in Taiwan’s production of the semiconductors that are crucial to the global production of everything from smartphones to automobiles. .

Elsewhere, Brazil is scheduled to hold elections in October, in a context of pandemic turbulence and an economy still depressed. Many things could go wrong, although a victory for a candidate who promises a tighter control of the public purse could bring some relief to reality.

In Turkey, the opposition is pressing to advance the 2023 elections into next year amid a currency crash widely attributed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies.

What could go well in 2022?

Not all risks are negative. US budgetary policy, for example, could remain more expansionary than seems likely at this time, keeping the economy away from the edge of the fiscal abyss and driving growth.

Globally, households have trillions of dollars in excess savings, thanks to the pandemic stimulus and frugality imposed during the shutdown. If it is spent faster than expected, growth will accelerate.

In China, investments in green energy and affordable housing, already envisaged in the country’s fourteenth five-year plan, could increase investment. Asia’s new trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Association, which encompasses 2.3 billion people and 30 percent of global GDP, could boost exports.

In 2020, lpandemic economies were worse than almost any economist had predicted. But that was not true in 2021: In many countries, recoveries were surprisingly fast. That’s a helpful reminder that some things could go well next year, too.