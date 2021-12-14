Omicron, geopolitical tensions, new euro crisis and rising food prices: Bloomberg lists economic risks for 2022

In the opinion of experts, next year the world could be surprised again, because “the years of covid-19 are full of predictions that did not come true.”

Most analysts expect a sustained recovery in the global economy in 2022, but according to Bloomberg, there are a number of factors that could hamper that expectation. According to its experts, and despite the optimistic forecasts, the world could be surprised again, since “the years of covid-19 are full of predictions that did not come true.”

If the omicron variant turns out to be more infectious and deadly than the previous ones, the world economy would stumble on the road to recovery. A possible return to harsh lockdowns could lead to a slowdown in economic growth in 2022, from the base forecast of 4.7% to 4.2%. In this scenario, demand would be weaker and supply and logistics problems would persist.

Bloomberg insists that the threat of a stiff inflation, which could be spurred by a rapid rise in wages in the U.S. The emergence of new waves of the coronavirus and heightened geopolitical tensions could raise oil and gas prices, which, in turn, would trigger the growth in the prices of most goods. And should the US Federal Reserve take the decision to increase interest rates, the markets of developing countries could face additional economic problems due to capital withdrawals.

In addition, the newspaper’s experts noted that a combination of the effects of the coronavirus and unfavorable weather conditions raised the world food prices at record levels, a trend that would continue to persist in 2022. Hunger is a historical driver of social unrest, recalls Bloomberg. The last food price crisis, in 2011, led to a wave of popular protests in the Middle East. Many countries in the region continue to be exposed to the problem of food shortages.

In 2020 and 2021, governments spent a considerable amount of money to support citizens and sectors of the economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Many countries plan to ‘tighten their belts’ next year. The decline in public spending In 2022 it will rise to 2.5% of world GDP, roughly five times higher than the austerity measures implemented after the 2008 financial crisis, which subsequently slowed the growth of the world economy.

In Bloomberg’s judgment, any escalation between China and Taiwan In 2022, from the blockade to the direct invasion, it could have repercussions on other world powers, mainly the US In that case, economic sanctions would be imposed that would freeze the ties between the two largest economies in the world, in addition to precipitating, among other things. , a collapse in semiconductor production in Taiwan.

Bloomberg stressed that solidarity among leaders backing the European project has helped the EU survive the COVID-19 crisis. However, if Eurosceptics come to power in France and Italy in 2022, the bloc could face a new crisis in the euro zone.

