Of some harmful rationalities and other species

The problem of the immediacy of networks is that they often make reflection difficult and being able to see beyond what is written; For this reason, the undersigned have decided to take a few days to think about the words and what they have mobilized and stirred in our colleagues.

First of all, it is important to thank the author for having been able to capture his experience and your vision about the resident’s work. It seems to us that an inherent element to the practice of Medicine passes through the experiential learning next to those who precede us and this is one of the pillars of the intergenerational pact that sustains the medical profession: to be able to learn alongside those who have the master’s degree, with the commitment to do the same with our future apprentices.

This relationship implies a hierarchy necessary to be able to assume responsibility for the practice and to be able to treat patients in a safe way. The position of authority, however, implies responsibility. The responsibility of care, from guide and safeguard.

Given the limited nature of the medium, we will stop to reflect on a section entitled Health, money and love. Specifically the passage that says:

“The working hours have no limit and continues when leaving the hospital […] the guards should only be released if fatigue is incompatible with a suitable activity, vacations, jousting. The ‘they owe me days’ should refer to ‘they owe me days to continue training in the hospital’. The concept ‘I do care work’ is a training opportunity that others would want without charging, even paying ”.

This responsibility of which we spoke would have three components: the ethical component, the deontological and the legal. If we stop at the last component, it would seem obvious to say that in a democratic society one must respect the laws and that, in the face of disagreement in their content, the democratic mechanisms representation and participation are the path of change. In this sense we find that the laws are clear: work hours have limits, the guards must get rid and the vacations are a right recognized. It’s more, resting behind the guards is a must of the doctor to the extent that the relationship between overtime and fatigue is clearly demonstrated, and the medical errors.

Safeguard the health of patients, and also of professionals

It is also well known that not resting the guards, not having vacations and not having a maximum of working hours are tremendously harmful to health of which we exercise. The medical profession presents alarming numbers of depression, burnout, addictions and other health problems. Therefore, it is a duty of people in positions of authority and management to be able to safeguard the health of patients and professionals at his charge and this happens by making sure that the working and training conditions of the residents have standards that are at least the legal ones.

But the ethical responsibility of individuals and deontology that as a profession we have decided that it should prevail should lead us to go further. This is the other fundamental pillar of the transgenerational pact of the profession: caring for each other in order to take care of patients.

The article of Dr. López Sendón It allows us to understand that rationalities sometimes operate that we must critically review, as he encourages us in the article, in order to move forward. We understand that many of those who precede us have experienced situations such as those described in the article: precariousness, exploitation and damage. Therefore, it is necessary to recognize this damage and as a profession to be able to develop a reflection and repair process that allows us to get rid of these harmful rationalities that harm us and do not make us improve as a species.