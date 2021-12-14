Now yes: Rihanna prepares for a musical launch | Music

Wait for the release of new music from Rihanna it has become a risky sport. And it is that we have been since 2016 without a new album by our protagonist. It’s about time, right?

Well, the truth is that it seems that the wait is going to come to an end. At least that is what the one from Barbados has confessed on her Instagram account. It all happened when he shared a photo celebrating five years of Anti, her latest album, on the Billboard 200 list. Rihanna has responded to a comment from a fan who suggests she launch a new song, the artist has not minced her tongue to confess that she is not far from reality. “I think I should do it soon. Only one though, lol,” he replies.

These words have revolutionized all his followers, who have been asking him for a new musical repertoire for five years. And the launches of the various fashion collections of Fenty they have not helped him dispel all his desires.

At the moment it is unknown when we will hear this song and if the artist is really serious about this release. But what we do have clear is that we all long for the arrival of new Rihanna music to our ears.

There are numerous occasions in which our protagonist has avoided talking about a new album in her public appearances. He even jokes about it. Without going any further, when he shared a photo on his Instagram account about his resolutions for 2021, one of his fans once again insisted on the release of the album. “This comment is sooo from 2019. Mature. Energy from 2021,” she replied with an ironic tone.

Although our protagonist has closed her Fenty fashion line, she has been focused on her lingerie collection Savage X Fenty. She boasts, and a lot, on her social networks, encouraging her fans to wear their outfits in the sexiest way.

But it seems that now Rihanna returns to focus on music, this being the desire of millions of people around the world.