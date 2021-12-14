Not just the Atlas! These teams also broke a title drought in 2021.

Since the pandemic began, various teams in various disciplines and parts of the world have ended long spells of non-championship drought. National teams, soccer clubs and teams from other sports have been crowned this year.

The Atlas joined this select group by cut a 70 year drought without a title after beating León on penalties in the final of the Apertura 2021 of Liga MX. However, Argentine strategist Diego Cocca says “he does not believe in that because the stars, luck and other extra-court situations do not play.”

Cruz Azul, one of the greats of Mexican soccer, also ended his 23-year-old malaria without a championship . The cement manufacturers beat Santos in the 2021 Guardians Tournament last May.

Argentina he ended a 28-year drought without winning anything at the senior national team level. After beating Brazil in the final of the Copa América the previous July, the drought was over.

The Italian team finished with 53 years without obtaining the Eurocopa . The Italians won the championship on penalties (3-2), after 1-1 in regular time last July.

Villarreal achieved in previous May the first title in its history after 98 years of malaria , defeating Manchester United on penalties.

Inter Milan achieved Serie A in May after long 10 years . The Neroazzurros obtained the title under the command of Antonio Conte.

Sporting Lisbon, always in the shadow of Benfica and Porto, they conquered the Portuguese League in May 19 years later.

Colón de Santa Fe in Argentina obtained in June for the first time a title in the First Division of Pampas football. In 2019 he lost the final of the South American Cup against Independiente del Valle.

In Brazil, Atlético Mineiro assured this December the Brasileirao title after 50 years of not winning it.

Also in the Major Leagues, the Atlanta Braves were crowned 26 years after their last MLB championship.

The NFL also had a moment of glory after The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will lift Vince Lombardi after 18 years.

The Milawaukee Bucks were crowned NBA champions, something that had not happened for 50 years.

