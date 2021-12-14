Not even Steven Spielberg rescues Amor sin Barreras at the box office

The reality is that not even a remake of an artistic monster like Spielberg can stand up to the ‘tanks’ to which we are accustomed to the cinema nowadays. Although if you have to decide on a movie for this week, and consider yourself a fan of musicals, “West Side Story” is the right option. Now if you are one of those people who cannot bear that in the movies people speak singing, or enter the room … unless you are an inveterate movie buff and need to see the magic of Spielberg on the big screen again.

Any aspiring Latino got excited watching “West Side Story.” The dialogues and melodies that the recently deceased composer imagined, Stephen Sondheim, and Leonard Bernstein, in 1957for Broadway, they are still alive. Although this story and its powerful message went around the world in 1961when Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins they decided to move it to the giant screen. All the Latin women saw each other singing “I like to live in America”just like Rita Moreno’s ‘Anita’: sexy, empowered, hardworking and talented. Always the best character, and this time characterized by the great theater figure, Ariana DeBosewho steals the movie.

Comparing 2021 with 1961, 60 years apart

If ever there were any doubts as to the reasons for remaking this classic, they vanish from the Spielberg close-up. We are prepared to see magic.

While the making of this film was almost a whim and a dream come true for the Spielberg, he emphasized in various interviews that the goal of ‘West Side Story’ was always to give hope to the younger generations.

“That’s what all this is about. It transcends the pressure of comparison or anything else. It’s not about that. It’s about showing other people that it is possible“Spielberg told Variety magazine.

Yet the comparisons and pressures do exist. The story that brings the plot of Romeo and Juliet to the New York of the twentieth century fits Spielberg like a glove, simply because with its sound effects and production design it immediately takes us back to the late 1950s, and in fact there are scenes that feel like theatrical scenery. And if we are going to continue with the compliments, something that the director manages to do perfectly is avoid adapting this classic to modern times, but look at it with different eyes, with the eyes of a society that has already seen the problems that racism, white supremacism, abandonment and violence can unleash.

For my part, what hurt me the most when I saw the tape is that there are situations typical of the past that continue to this day, starting with hatred between people that can end in tragedy. Added to this, of course, is the criticism of the chauvinistic and unsympathetic society that the film reflects, although there again, it comes from the decision not to adapt the story to the present day.

Rachel Zegler.jpeg Rachel Zegler, great voice but less powerful acting.

The big problem

The only major factor that Spielberg could be criticized for in this round is the casting call. There is no chemistry between the protagonists, a huge failure for a love story.

While it is easy to empathize with Tony (Ansel Elgotbest known for his role as Augustus in “Under the Same Star”), the big problem appears when María enters the scene (Rachel zeglerwho makes her official appearance in this film and landed the lead role of Maria in an open casting call). Zegler has a unique voice that manages to overshadow Elgort in any duet, however he does not end up transmitting strong emotions in his acting performance, especially when he has one of the most complex and dramatic endings.

The rest of the cast is perfectly cast. I will repeat that Ana DeBose is the best of the film along with the magic of Spielberg. But the chemistry between the main couple is so poor that side stories such as the Jets, the gang of young white men who practically grew up alone and on the streets, become much more interesting and now fight a turf war against their enemies. Puerto Ricans.