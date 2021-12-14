North West messes her up on TikTok and Kim Kardashian gets mad

North West has bundled it up on TikTok. Or at least that’s what her mother must have thought, Kim kardashian, for the direct reaction you had when you discovered that your daughter was showing her house from Calabasas without your permission. But this is what we expect from an eight-year-old girl, right? Especially after giving it a power of attorney such as having an account on the social network …

The presence of both in it is recent. Less than a month ago, they opened a joint profile called @kimandnorth where, under the little girl’s edition, they uploaded videos of their day to day life. Some of the wonders that we have found is a ‘review’ of all the products of the beauty firm of her aunt Kylie Jenner, a ‘haul’ of clothes (brand name, obviously), some ‘challenges’ with Kim or her cousin Penelope and even introduced us to her iguana and showed us some Christmas details that already decorate her house.

However, it seems like so much content creation got out of hand, because He started a live video to show his house, went to his mother’s room where she was lying and, seeing that she had not asked permission, became very angry with her. Of course, leaving us another iconic scene worthy of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

“North, stop, you don’t have permission to do a live show,” Kim said seriously. What you may not know is that I had been broadcasting for an hour the children’s decoration of a party they had, recording their cousins ​​—who, by the way, had a Reign was thrilled to tell that he was doing a ‘live’ – and showing never-seen details of the mansion.

Let us remember that the children of the Kardshian Jenners are the new generation of the ‘klan’ and they have been treading very strongly on social networks. This video of Penelope with Kourtney and Travis proves it. We can’t wait to see their exploits when they come of age and give it their all for Los Angeles.

