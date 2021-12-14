‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: what is Nicole Kidman’s new series about? | Famous
Since 2017, Nicole Kidman teamed up with writer and producer David E. Kelly to create television hits that led to nominations for the Golden Globes and the Emmys.
Kelly and Kidman premiered ‘Big Little Lies’ in 2017 and ‘The Undoing’ in 2019; they also performed together ‘Mr. Mercedes’ and ‘Big Shot’. In 2021, the duo presented ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, a thriller series based on the eponymous book by Liane Moriarty, also the author of ‘Big Little Lies’.
The series has 8 episodes that premiered between August and September 2021 on Hulu in the United States and on Amazon Prime Video in the rest of the world, unlike previous productions that reached HBO.
What is ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ about?
According to the official synopsis, nine stressed-out city dwellers seek to revitalize their bodies and minds at a boutique resort run by Nicole Kidman’s character Masha, who promises to care for and “transform” them in the next 10 days.
However, the nine perfect strangers are unaware of Masha’s unusual methods to “improve her life” and her paradise retreat turns into a nightmare.
Masha and the resort workers use drugs in visitors’ drinks, engage in non-relaxing looking activities (such as laying them on graves), and perform torture that appears to be aimed at the opposite of relaxing and revitalizing.
Strangers quickly realize that something is not right on their relaxing vacation, but they cannot escape Masha’s methods.
And they don’t do it because she keeps them at the resort against their will, but because the director has a magnetic, manipulative, and mysterious personality that visitors want to decipher.
Despite Masha’s unusual methods, the resort manager never loses her cool and her relaxed voice is contrary to what strangers are experiencing.
Who appears in the series?
In addition to Nicole Kidman, the cast of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is made up of Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, Regina Hall and Michale Shannon.
Like Masha, the rest of the characters behave in a mysterious way and do not show the reasons for being at the resort from the first episode, which hooks viewers from the beginning and allows the story to take surprising twists.
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ was made in an 8-episode miniseries format, so there will be no second season.