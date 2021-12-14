Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal star in the first photos of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the film about Nicolas Cage

Although at first this project seemed something worthy of an internet proposal or a crazy dream, this week the first photos finally emerged to confirm that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent it will be a reality.

If for some reason you have already forgotten about the proposal of this film, we have a duty to remind you that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a new film by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten that is basically inspired by Cage’s career and features an exaggerated version of the actor. All about a plot that will involve a great fan of the protagonist of Contracara.

In that sense, from the hand of the first photos of the film, from EW they explain that in the film Cage will play “Nick Cage”, a version of him that in the movie world “accepts a million dollars to attend the birthday party of a crime boss and superfan named Javi”, who will be played by Pedro Pascal.

But while Cage promises that a love of film will unite Nick and Javi, eventually things will get complicated when the CIA gets involved.

And if you thought that was not enough to shape a crazy movie, Nicolas Cage will play two characters in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Nick, the aforementioned protagonist, and “Nicky”, a younger version of the actor who is part of his imagination.

Pedro Pascal as Javi and Nicolas Cage as Nic Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Photo Credit: Katalin Vermes / Lionsgate

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent It was directed by Tom Gormican, will also feature performances by Neil Patrick Harris, Lily Sheen, and Tiffany Haddish, and is scheduled to premiere in April 2022.