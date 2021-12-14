New poster for ‘Thor: Love an Thunder’ leaks showing Natalie Portman with ‘Mjolnir’

U.S.- A new promo poster has been revealed for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, showing off some new looks for certain characters, as well as giving fans their first look at Jane foster as the Goddess of Thunder.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

The new poster was leaked online from what appears to be a poster photograph on a poster shelf in a store. The poster is filled with various characters, including Thor from Chris Hemsworth with a new suit, Valkyrie, and perhaps most importantly, Jane Foster from Natalie Portman dressed as the Goddess of Thunder and wielding Mjolnir. It’s still unclear how accurate the poster is, but if it ends up being accurate, this will give us a good idea of ​​what to expect when the movie launches next year.

Thor: Love and Thunder will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, Tessa thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster is now expected to assume the mantle of Mighty Thor and wield the iconic Mjolnir. The Oscar winner Christian bale He will also return to the superhero genre with the role of villain, Gorr the Butcher.

The film will also feature a number of stars from the MCU What Jaime Alexander What Sif, Jeff Goldblum What Grand Master, Waititi What Korg and the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy, included Peter quill from Chris Pratt, Nebula from Karen Gillan, Kraglin from Sean Gunn Y Groot from Vin Diesel. Thanks to previous photos from the set, it has also been revealed that Matt Damon, Sam Neill Y Luke hemsworth will be returning once again for cameo roles along with Melissa mccarthy Y Russell Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunder is being led once again by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great), which will be the continuation of the successful waititi sequel from 2017 Thor: Ragnarok. The film is currently scheduled for release on July 8, 2022.

Recently the director himself denied that the poster was real, and said the following: