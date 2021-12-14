New poster for ‘Thor: Love an Thunder’ leaks showing Natalie Portman with ‘Mjolnir’

U.S.- A new promo poster has been revealed for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, showing off some new looks for certain characters, as well as giving fans their first look at Jane foster as the Goddess of Thunder.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker