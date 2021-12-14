New member! Jennifer Lopez shared a nice news on social networks

U.S-. Days from Christmas, Jennifer Lopez took time during the short break from his busy schedule to welcome a new member to the family. The artist shared with her millions of followers of Twitter the latest furry addition to his family, a little cat he called Hendrix, while taking a short look at their Christmas decorations.

“Introducing… #Hendrix !!!!” he wrote Lopez in your account Twitter along with a short 10-second clip in which, in addition to showing a large Christmas tree, it zoomed in to reveal the little cat sitting next to it as it rang Rockin ‘Around the Christmas Tree in the background. The singer also has a dog named Tyson that she gave to her son last year.

Lopez She is excited about the upcoming Christmas holidays, which will happen for the first time with Ben affleck after their love reunion after twenty years. The artists have already spent the weekend of Thanksgiving as an assembled family, and according to a close source “they plan to spend Christmas together, they want it to be as special as possible for the children”.

In july of this year Lopez confirmed his return with Affleck. Some time later a source said that “they are madly in love” and “they are the loves of the other’s life.” He also pointed out that the relationship between them is different this time: “They want to do everything possible to make this work.” In November, the artist even manifested in The Today Show who is willing to marry again

“I do not know. I suppose. I mean, they know me. I am a romantic, always have been. I’ve been married a couple of times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure. One hundred percent, “he said. Lopez. For his part, in a recent interview Affleck He said, “The most important thing is to be a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And apparently, you know, a good husband. If only”.