Netflix: which movies are the most anticipated by fans for 2022? | Movies | Streaming | Blonde | revtli | ANSWERS

Netflix: which movies are the most anticipated by fans for 2022?
If 2021 was an incredible one for Netflix, 2022 promises to be perhaps twice as much. The popular service streaming has had a good year that closes with the success of “Red alert“; However, it will not be until the starter that dozens of the films most anticipated by fans. Here the details.
Blonde
Perhaps one of the most requested titles by fans and admirers of Marilyn monroe. With Ana de Armas as protagonist and Andre dominik as a director, this promises to be one of the best productions of the year; For this reason, it will be a matter of perhaps weeks in which it is available.
The gray man
Count on Ryan gosling Y Chris Evans at the helm in what will be the new adventure of Joe and Anthony, the Russo brothers. This thriller tells the story of a former CIA agent who takes the side of the assassins. Jessica henwick, Regé-Jean Page Y Ana de Armas they also have a place in this fiction.
Rescue Mission 2
If in its first installment, released in 2020, it was a resounding success, the second part of the adventures of Tyler rake They promise to equal or even exceed what was done more than a year ago. How could it be otherwise, Chris Hemsworth will continue to give life to the most peculiar mercenary of these times.
Hustle
Adam Sandler returns to make more movies with Netflix in what promises to be another “Rough diamonds”, Although clearly less tragic, but just as good. In “Hustle,” the beloved actor will play a run-down basketball scout who discovers a young foreigner whom he wants to take to the NBA.
Netflix: movies to premiere for 2022
- Blonde
- The Gentleman 2
- The gray man
- The Killer
- White Noise
- Escape from Spiderhead
- Fast and Loose
- Havoc
- The Mother
- The Adam Project
- The School of Good and Evil
- The wonder
- Heart of stone
- Hustle
- Luther
- Bernstein
- Pinocchio