Nerea Pena: Always Warrior | Telva.com

Nerea Pena (Pamplona, ​​1989) is a player for the Spanish handball team. He has just signed for the Norwegian club Vipers Kristiansand and has a resemblance to Julia Roberts who immediately falls in love with the TELVA team with whom he comments on the balance of his second experience in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games -Nerea also participated in Ro 2016-. Her ability to be self-critical and her frankness are appreciated: “Regarding the sporting result, I cannot say that she is satisfied … However, after the very long time, she hopes to have been able to participate in these Olympic Games, it has been a privilege.”

Since the victory of our women’s team in London 2012, an edition in which the team savors the honeys of triumph with the Olympic bronze, the players claim a slogan that has become an official hashtag and that pays tribute to the spirit of the national team: #SiempreGuerreras.

Veterans like Nerea and newcomers to the team, share this saint and whatever inspires the legion of fans who follow in his footsteps on social media: “For years we have been physically inferior to many teams and we have had to face adverse results. However, we have always done everything possible to turn the score around … We have fought against the current! We have always been warriors. ”

After almost 9 years in Budapest and spend 6 months in Denmark, Nerea has just moved to Norway: “It is a country with an incredible quality of life and I love the culture of the team. The reception of my teammates has been fantastic, but I am not going to deceive you … The change catches me a little older (re). I consider Hungary my second home and after so long established there, it is not easy. […] However, I am very excited and if I have taken the step it is because I see myself with an important motivation and the necessary energy to fight it. In sports, I’m still ambitious and I’m going to a club that won last year, nothing less than the Champions League. I have the firm objective of playing the Final Four this year and fulfilling one of my dreams as well as enjoying the World Cup that is being held at home. ”

Until 2012 Pena played for Itxako, her hometown team: “I lived the best time, I did not catch the crisis until the last year in which I made the decision to go to Ferencvros. I was very lucky to join the Hungarian club and be able to continue playing at the highest level. ”

When Nerea started playing handball, she never considered whether it was a “boys” or “girls” sport, a clich that, unfortunately, was still valid for the generation of millennial children and that, however, began to fade: “My references are that they were always male. Now, thanks to the institutional support and commitment to visibility and support for women’s sport that companies such as Iberdrola which sponsors the national women’s handball league (Liga Guerreras Iberdrola), the situation has changed and all this has a very positive reflection on the results. The impact on the media also plays a very important role – especially in the case of minority sports. There is a long way to go and everything must continue in crescendo, but it is undoubtedly evolving. ”

If we have learned anything throughout this year by interviewing the twelve champions with whom we have spoken in the series Women in Sports, is that sport is education and culture: “We must understand it as an investment in health and well-being, not as a fashion, a job, or a sacrifice … It is an investment in our future and in our quality of life. , is linked to a series of very positive values: perseverance, teamwork, discipline … And very intense emotions, difficult to explain, which can only be experienced when we get close to him. That is why it is worth trying. “.

Foodie, mountain climber and series addict, Nerea disconnects from the adrenaline that high competition brings with simple hobbies and unwavering good sense: “I am about to turn 32 years old and I am aware that a career in high competition has an expiration date The technology and knowledge that we now have about recovery, the importance of diet or physical therapy can extend the life of the elite athlete and it is fantastic, but if I had to send a message to the young promises of today I would say no drop out of school and continue training. ”

Thanks to that plan b -Nerea is a physical education teacher, has studied sports journalism, nutrition and, now, administration and finances-: “When my time comes I will be ready; I will be another Nerea to start over, continue giving my best. , I will get ahead and be happy. ”

Unfortunately, after the publication of this report and due to an injury, Nerea is left out of the 2021 Women’s Handball World Cup. The Guerreras suffer a great loss, without a doubt, Pena is the star of the team and this will greatly condition participation of our selection in the championship. The entire TELVA team wants him to recover as soon as possible to shine again. “

