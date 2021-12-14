Nasal congestion: should I exercise?

Is it convenient to do physical activity if you have a cold congestion or is it more advisable to interrupt sports practice? This is a question that frequently arises among those who perform some exercise of this type when the time of more or less frequent colds arrives. The answer is that Yes, you can continue with the activity, as long as you do not have a fever and in general, symptoms are concentrated from the neck up. What is recommended is to reduce the intensity.

Nasal congestion is one of the symptoms of the cold, a viral disease that can appear all year round, but usually reaches a higher incidence between autumn and winter. The point is that other pathologies such as flu or bronchitis can also cause nasal congestion. However, in these cases they accompany another series of symptoms that allow them to be differentiated from a simple cold.

Experts agree that, in general, the most defining symptom to decide whether when you are congested you can continue with physical activity or should it be interrupted is the appearance of fever.

“It is necessary to take into account as a starting point that 70% of the Spanish population does not even reach the minimum daily physical activity recommended by the World Health Organization ”, recalls Montserrat Romaguera, family doctor at CAP Ca n’Oriac, Sabadell, and member of the working group on physical activity and health of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine ( SemFYC).

Based on this data, this specialist points out that It is not advisable to abandon the practice of physical exercise at the slightest symptom of illnessInstead, “even if we have some mucus, cough or nasal congestion, we can continue with our daily life in a normal way, including physical activity.”

Reduce intensity

Miguel del Valle, professor of Anatomy at the University of Oviedo and president of the Spanish Society of Sports Medicine, speaks in the same vein, who points out that in case of nasal congestion or sore throat, sport is not contraindicated, “which yes it is recommended is to control the intensity and leave it at a mild or moderate level, not intense”.

Some specialists consider that it may even be advisable to continue practicing sports in case of congestion, “I would not say so much but it is not contraindicated” and that people who have the habit of developing a physical activity “do not have to interrupt it in case of nasal congestion, pharyngitis or cold, always carefully and adapting the rhythm ”, explains the professor at the University of Oviedo.

Both Miguel del Valle and Montserrat Romaguera consider that the most relevant symptom to decide whether to continue with physical activity or not is the presence of fever. In these cases, both specialists point out that the prudent thing is to interrupt sports practice, as well as if there is involvement of the bronchi.

Neck ruler

And it is that the so-called neck rule governs, according to which, if symptoms are concentrated from the neck up, that is, the discomfort is related to nasal congestion, runny nose and sore throat, there is no problem in continuing to develop physical activity.

However, if the symptoms appear below the neck, that is, it produces a cough, chest congestion and muscle pain, sports should be stopped.

Del Valle and Romaguera also agree that it is important to take some precautions when practicing physical activity and it is congested, particularly if it occurs outdoors, as well as preventively to avoid colds.

Difference between breathing through the nose and breathing through the mouth

“It is key to bundle up well and change clothes when you get home if it is wet”Explains Miguel del Valle. An important point to consider when you are congested is that it will be more difficult to breathe through the nose and it will be inevitable to do it through the mouth.

“In this case, the air reaches the lungs colder because when we breathe through our nostrils, although less air enters, this heats up. The hairs that we have in the nose help to do this, a kind of whirlpool is formed and the air reaches the bronchus more temperate. This does not happen when we breathe through our mouth, hence it leads to an increased risk of bronchitis. To avoid this, it is very convenient to use some kind of buff or similar garment, which allows the air we inhale to be filtered or heated in some way, when running, skiing or cycling ”, says Dr. Romaguera.

Difficulty in breathing has a significant impact on the practice of physical activity since, when you do not breathe well, oxygenation of the tissues is reduced because red blood cells receive less oxygen and consequently less is received by the body’s cells, including muscle cells. “That’s why the yield is lower,” explains Dr. Del Valle.

Also with this difficulty in breathing when it is congested the appearance of discomfort and headache can be related. And at the same time, when doing physical activity, the metabolism speeds up and the demand for the respiratory system is greater.

Mucus as a defense mechanism

The production of mucus is really one of the defense mechanisms of the nose when it comes in contact with an irritating agent., such as an environmental factor, an allergenic element or a virus, for example. “The answer is the generation of mucus to trap that substance or germ that is irritating it and try to eliminate it by dragging,” adds María Ángeles Martín, from the Pediatric Emergency and Hospitalization service of the Hospital Quirón Salud Valencia.

Thus, in addition to the discomfort caused by the sensation of difficulty in breathing through the nose due to the limitation for the entry of air, another consequence of nasal congestion is excessive accumulation of mucus that can start to fill other areas such as the sinuses, which are air cavities that we have in the face, and also the ears. This situation can in turn cause headache and a feeling of bloating.

In fact when nasal congestion is aggravated and prolonged over time, it can cause sinusitis or otitis media.

Another recommendation of the experts for the realization of physical activity outdoors is dressing using the layering system, to be able to regulate its use depending on the temperature that is reached and to be able to wrap up again at the end of the practice.

Beware of wet hair

If you do any type of swimming activity, it is essential to avoid going outside with wet hair. “The water that can enter through the nose when exercising in a pool helps to clear the nostrils, decongesting them, with an effect similar to that achieved with the irrigations of physiological saline. What is very important is not to catch cold once the activity is finished”Says Dr. Romaguera.

In the case of children, Montserrat Romaguera explains that the guideline to follow is the same and that there is no problem in practicing their usual activity routine “because they have a cough or snot”.

Another issue is that they have a fever. In this case, and even if it is a competition day, they must stay at home. In this sense, this doctor recalls that the flu is a preventable disease “with a vaccine that is received once a year and that, as among the indications for administration, age or underlying diseases are taken into account, It is also recommended in groups such as those who practice competitive sports. And we health workers must insist on it ”.