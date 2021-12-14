NASA presents a map in which hundreds of asteroids and comets are observed in real time

The application offers detailed information on each body, options to know the proximity with the Earth and the projection of its movements.

NASA presented its new interactive 3D map, in which you can see the real-time behavior of hundreds of asteroids and comets. Among other data, it offers the possibility of knowing the next five approaches to Earth and exploring the past, current and future missions sent towards those objects.

This tool called ‘Eyes on Asteroids’ was developed with information from the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The visualization is updated twice a day and each new discovered object is also added once its orbit is calculated.

“We wanted to make ‘Eyes on Asteroids’ as user-friendly as possible while telling the stories of human exploration of these fascinating objects,” said Jason Craig, technical producer for the Visualization Technology Development and Applications team at JPL, who developed the application.

In addition, he assured that “each near-earth object (NEO) can be found in the app, as well as most of the spaceships who have visited those objects. ”

The interactive map has several tabs, such as ‘Learn’ to learn about topics such as Approaches of asteroids to Earth. “Headlines often describe these approaches as ‘dangerously’ close, but users will see how distant they really are,” concluded Craig.