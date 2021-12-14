Morena asks to reallocate budget 2022 to grant free medicine services

Regidores de Morena in the Guadalajara City Council postponed allocating approximately 70 million pesos in the Expenditure Budget for next year for the municipality to provide free services and medicines, as well as equip the medical units.











The Coordinator of the Aldermen of Morena, Carlos Lomelí explained that to promote this proposal it would be necessary to reallocate more than 32 million pesos from the social and cultural spending item, and of more than 37 million pesos of the item destined to social communication and publicity.

“From here we could obtain 70 million pesos that we want to be allocated to grant municipal medical services at no cost. In the previous registry it is said that approximately more than 26 million per year are collected annually for the payment of the municipal services they provide and with this reorientation of the municipal budget, we would be in a position to provide free municipal medical services and people He could get out of hand with his free medicines and we would still have money left over to equip the municipal medical units, ”said Carlos Lomelí Bolaños, mayor of Morena Jalisco.

Lomelí Bolaños, mentioned that while spending to transform the city and improve the quality of life of the inhabitants is not reported, the councilors of his party will not endorse the budget.

He added that some proposals that some citizens have sent them have been incorporated, however, such as the Building Fraction, they have not been given detailed information on some items.

