Monitor the mental health of our elders with the approach of Christmas

MADRID, Dec 14 (EDIZIONS) –

It is just as important to take care of physical and mental health, although the population still does not take it into account. It is not only physical illness and its prevention that matter. When one looks at the frequency of mental problems, of different severity, one sees that the possibility of suffering from a mental disorder throughout life is 1 in 4 people.

“In addition, between 25-40% of people who go to Primary Care have a mental problem. Therefore, mental problems are of an extraordinarily high frequency, so strategies must be put in place to cure but also prevent these disorders “, warns in a An interview with Infosalus is the former president of the Spanish Society of Psychogeriatrics, Dr. Luis Agüera.

Specifically, the also section chief of the Psychiatry Service of the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid recalls that diseases such as Alzheimer’s, depression, insomnia, or anxiety disorders, related to a greater or lesser extent, are common among elderly people. to a lesser extent with mental illness.

“Why? There is never a simple explanation but the first question is that the brain, like the rest of the body, undergoes an aging that makes these people more vulnerable from a biological or physical point of view. It is true that in in advanced ages there are more losses, of loved ones, of work, of status, for example, and that require adaptation processes that many people do well and without problems, while others do not carry out this adaptation correctly “, points out.

Later, the also associate professor of Psychiatry at the Complutense University of Madrid refers to the social component, since society does not always support older people and take their needs into consideration. “Therefore, in general, there is a greater vulnerability of the elderly compared to other previous ages.“, acknowledges the expert.

WARNING SIGNS

At this point, Dr. Agüera draws attention to the warning signs that something is not going well in the field of mental health of our elders. Here it is essential to banish a series of topics that revolve around the mental health of the elderly, since when they are considered normal they prevent the detection of true disorders.

“There are a series of topics to be banished, such as that being older one must be sad and this is not true, a permanently sad older person is a sick person. Older people tend to have fewer social contacts, but if they abandon their previous habits it is not normal either “, warns the psychiatrist.

In his opinion, the speed with which changes are established must also be taken into account, such as the small memory problems that appear at these ages. “Without they are abrupt and very fast changes are not normal,” warns the specialist.

Another myth about the mental health of the elderly is that the change in mood, in the way of being, in the aging process is frequent. For this reason, the doctor insists that just as campaigns are carried out to detect colon cancer or to identify certain health problems, he believes that it is important to be alert to mental health problems in older people.

“They are very common, they can be detected and, fortunately, the treatments are accessible to the elderly. Before they could not take antidepressants because of their side effects, they did not tolerate them, but this has changed. For this, it is necessary to detect it and not think that an older person is normal to have a depressive episode“Agüera remarks.

Moreover, it highlights that suicides occur in young people, but above all, the highest number is concentrated in the elderly. “There are more attempts that end in death in older people than in young people and in the vast majority of cases it is because there is behind a depression that has not been detected or that is not being treated correctly because it is thought that it is normal for the grandfather to be silent , sad and do not relate, when it should not be like that “, emphasizes the specialist.

THE PROTECTIVE ROLE OF THE FAMILY

Now that Christmas is coming, it is difficult for many older people to get through Christmas and they feel sadder or more downcast than at other times of the year, as it becomes more evident who is not there (parents, siblings, partner, children …). Nevertheless, the section chief of the Psychiatry Service of the Hospital 12 de Octubre warns that this is not always the case, it depends on the person, and fundamentally on many occasions this is thanks to the family, which plays a “very important protective role.”

“Everyone takes stock at the end of the year and it is not often that there is abandonment of the elderly, and less at Christmas. Spanish society is in this sense more cohesive than other societies in central Europe. However, not in all the occasions is what would be desirable “, indicates the doctor Agüera.

Ultimately, the former president of the Spanish Society of Psychogeriatrics highlights that one way to help elderly people is not to let them self-marginalize, something they often tend to do, and because they do not want to be a “nuisance” or a “load”.

“Sometimes older people exclude themselves and should be encouraged to continue to play an active role in the family structure. Grandma may not be able to make dinner for 20, but she may be helping the rest of the family in another type of organization. Many older people play a fundamental role with their grandchildren and supplying their parents when they work or supporting them financially. We really cannot say that we can dispense with the role of the elderly in our society, “he says.