MoMA pays tribute to Penelope Cruz

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz will be honored on Tuesday by the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA) at a gala to benefit the museum’s film archive.

The recognition of the Oscar-winning actress comes just a decade after MoMA paid the same tribute to Pedro Almodóvar, who has directed her in films such as “Volver”, “Los abrazos rotos” and “Madres parallelas”. The latter, which received two Golden Globe nominations on Monday, opens in the United States on December 24.

When MoMa announced its tribute to Cruz in October, it said the actress “has amazed audiences” and that her role in “Parallel Mothers” has cemented her as “an artist of global importance.” In September, Cruz won the best actress award for her work on the film at the Venice Film Festival.

Tuesday’s event, which attracts dozens of celebrities from the world of film and music each year, will be co-chaired by Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin.

The MoMA highlighted that Cruz is the first Spanish actress to have won an Academy Award. The award, for best supporting actress, was received in 2009 for her role in Woody Allen’s film “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”, in which she starred with her husband Javier Bardem.

Other films in Cruz’s repertoire include “Jamón, Jamón” (1992), “Todo sobre mi madre” (1999) and “Dolor y gloria” (2019).

The gala on Tuesday is expected to raise funds for the museum’s Film Department, which owns a heritage of 30,000 films and 1.5 million photographs. The event is sponsored by Chanel, the fashion brand of which Cruz has been an ambassador since 2018.

Last year, at a virtual gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the honoree was American actor George Clooney.