Misik shows you the most anticipated series and movies of 2022 on Netflix

2021 is almost over, but Netflix does not stop, we show you some of the Most anticipated movies and series on the platform in 2022.

The streaming platforms they have won over viewers around the world thanks to the fact that they allow users to enjoy their contents such as series, documentaries, movies and even sports through their platforms, only paying a considerably small monthly payment for the services they offer, a fact that benefits users especially for the closure in pandemic; however, there are some brands that have earned consumer trust over others.

According to CNN data, the current streaming platform with the highest number of subscribers around the world is Netflix with 208 million usersSecond, Amazon Prime with 200 million, Disney + with 104 million, HBO and HBO Max with 64 million, Tubi with 33 million and Discovery with approximately 15 million.

Netflix is ​​undoubtedly the king of streaming thanks to its wide catalog of offers and independent creations that have allowed it to win over its users month after month, which is why it surprises each year with its new deliveries.

The gray man – This is one of Netflix’s most anticipated films, where we will see world-class actors like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans star in the first story of brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo for Netflix, based on a 2009 novel written by Mark Graney, where a former CIA agent turned hitman will be hunted by his former partner at an agency.

The Mother – This installment will star actors like Jennifer López and Gael García Bernal, where they will show us a new Netflix action movie, where a murderer comes out of hiding to protect her son, whom she had given up years ago when she was persecuted by a dangerous gang.

Shining Vale – This series contains a considerable level of horror as well as comedy; If you are a fan of Friends, one of its characters, Courtney Coz, will be known to you, who will be next to Greg Kinnear to star in a mix of genres of a family that leaves their New York apartment to create a new life in a mansion, haunted, something similar to what we saw with the curse of Hill House, but with a dysfunctional humorous touch.

Ozar (season 4) – This series has managed to position itself as one of the best and most terrifying series in the history of Netflix and this season the narrative of these money launderers becomes even darker, this being the last installment of the qualification.

Lost Ollie – Animation content has proven its importance for viewers, so 21 Laps Entertainment and Netflix will bring the story about a lost toy that is in search of its owner, where Jonathan Groff, Jake Johnson and Tim Blake Nelson will be in charge to give voice to their characters in this tape that you can see together with your family.

These were some of the series and movies that will come to Netflix in 2022, did you already know them?