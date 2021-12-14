Microsoft is pronounced on the controversial Sony video and the second hand

Those of us who already comb gray hair and have been doing this for years, remember almost like the first day the presentation of Xbox One and Playstation 4. Most already know in thick lines that the result was not at all favorable for Microsoft and its console. And it is that from the concept to the staging they were a nonsense for the image of Microsoft. Of course, the press and its competition did not help either.

In fact, there are those who think that there were two key factors in the near collapse of the console. The first was the price, leaving with a difference of 100 euros with respect to Playstation was not something that played in their favor. The second was the controversial video of Sony laughing at how the second hand had been explained in the company. In fact this last reason it must have been an open-handed host that even today has to be stinging in the face of more than one manager. The video to date accumulates more than 18 million views.

Greenberg thinks Sony’s video made “things ugly”

And Aaron Greenberg has been talking about this in the recently released documentary “Power On: The Story of Xbox” that the company has published on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. The head of marketing of the Xbox division did not see it coming, and tells in the documentary video that this It was an example of when things get ugly.

It does not go into much more detail, but Mike Mika, current head of the study at Digital Eclipse, follows, who assures that this was a brutal moment (not in a good sense) for Microsoft and Xbox.