Mexico asks nothing of Hollywood: Eiza González

In her new film, “Bloodshot”, the Mexican Eiza González gives life to “KT”, a technologically modified woman, who believes that “wounds do not make you weak or harm you, they only improve you”.

This is a phrase that resonates a lot in Eiza’s head, when in an interview she is asked how many injuries she has had in her foray into Hollywood cinema.

“All actors have injuries in our careers, whether in your country or in another, that improves you and that is why I identify with my character, a lot has happened to me. Last year was decisive in my career, I thought that things would happen that in the end did not happen and in the end I had to understand that this is out of my control, “said Eiza without delving into details.

In 2019, various US media suggested that the Mexican would be the new “Catwoman” (Gatúbela), a role that finally remained in the hands of Zoë Kravitz.

“You have to learn to deal with and accept that as much as something is almost certain it can always change, in the end I understood that the things that happened to me last year and those that did not happen either made me redirect my career to another path, I continue working as always, “he said.

Safety is everything

What is the secret for Eiza González to be linking project after project in Hollywood? The answer is security.

The 30-year-old actress He assured that although on set he has more recognized colleagues, with more experience or veteran directors, he has understood that this is not a reason to feel inferior.

“The reality is that one of the problems we have as Mexicans is that culturally we feel minimized or that we do not have the right to be in contexts other than where we worked. It happens to me that in Mexico they always ask me about the fear of working with actors or directors here in the United States and the truth is that I am not afraid because in the end we are actors and we come from similar places ”, he commented in an interview.

This means that every time the actress arrives at a new set in a project she does not feel intimidated by the level of production she is in, a security that has led her to release five films this year, including “Bloodshot”. next to Vin Diesel and Guy Pearce and which opens this Friday in Mexico; and “Godzilla vs. Kong ”, with Alexander Skarsgård and the Mexican Demian Bichir.

“There is no great difference between Mexico and Hollywood, we are a country with the same quality and we don’t ask anyone for anything and that is more noticeable every time people arrive in the United States. I see Vin Diesel the same way I see Sebastián Rulli, they all have great talent and it is not because they are in the United States that we have to be astonished or downplayed. At the end of the day, Guy Pearce was doing soap operas in Australia and Vin was extra, we all started in some similar way, no matter which country we come from, “he said.

This year, Eiza celebrates six years of having arrived in Los Angeles in search of new opportunities in an industry that has challenged her not only as an actress, but as a person.