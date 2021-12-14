Mexican Pato O’Ward shines in F1 tests on a gray day for champion Verstappen

The rookie drivers of the new season, reserves and pilots of other modalities, took to the track mounted on the cars of last season, 2021, and showed greater performance

The Mexican Pato O’Ward, Indycar driver, set the best time of the day aboard the McLaren, closely followed by the champion of Formula 2, the australian Oscar Piastri (Alpine), and the pilot of Formula E dutch Nyck de Vries (Mercedes), this in the circuit of Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

While the brand new world champion of Formula 1, the Dutch Max Verstappen, suffered on his lap at the circuit where he was proclaimed champion last Sunday and had to stop for an hour and a half in postseason tests led by reserve drivers and rookies in the premier class of the engine.

Pato O’Ward showed his talent at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi Getty Images

The starting drivers who appeared on the circuit for the first postseason tests got on the adapted cars to test the new 18-inch tires, something that did not seem to work too well on the Red Bull from ‘Mad Max’, that was without filming from 10.00 to 11.30 (local time).

After that break, the 34th world champion in the history of this sport, completed 53 laps of the remodeled track. Yas Marina. Verstappen finished the tests, destined to gather information for the next season, in fifteenth position.

The australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) He had a problem with his car and was stopped in the middle of the track, but the operators quickly removed the car and he was able to run again after an hour of repairs in the garage.

The already ex-pilot of Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, completed 47 laps aboard his new Alfa Romeo, signing a time of 1: 29: 601 on his best lap. His new teammate, the Chinese, also debuted with the Italian team Guanyu Zhou, who finished with the fifth fastest time (1: 26: 263).



The canadian Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) he was the fastest rider on these new 18-inch tires. They also tested the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), the French Esteban Ocon (Alpine), the British George Russell (Mercedes), the German Mick Shumacher (Haas) and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who was the busiest driver of the session with 87 laps.

The rest of the drivers on the grid today – rookies of the new season, reserves and pilots of other modalities – took to the track mounted on the cars of last season, 2021, and showed better performance.

Tomorrow there will be a new postseason test session at the Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi, in which the Spanish will be filming Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).