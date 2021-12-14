Metformin benefits hospitalized heart failure patients, study finds

The heart failure rate increased by 48% relative to patients who did not receive a sulfonylurea when the left ventricular ejection fraction rate was 40% or less.

Metformin can replace or delay a type 2 sodium glucose cotransporter inhibitor.

Start treatment with metformin in patients with type 2 diabetes shortly after being hospitalized for heart failure was associated with a reduced rate of repeat hospitalization for heart failure during the following year, when his left ventricular ejection fraction it was greater than 40%.

In the study when a sulfonylurea instead, the incidence of a repeat of the heart failure was neutral when his left ventricular ejection fraction it was greater than 40%. But its rate heart failure increased by a significant 48% relative to patients who did not receive a sulfonylurea when the index of left ventricular ejection fraction it was 40% or less.

These results “are provocative,” but because they come from an observational study, they are “hypothesis-generating and not definitive,” noted Stephen J. Greene, MD , lead author of the study.

“To change practice with metformin for patients with heart failure Y diabetes, we need a randomized trial to definitively test cause and effects, “he said. Greene, cardiologist at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

For experts it is better to avoid a sulfonylurea “However, regarding the sulfonylureas, these results and the findings of other observational studies have shown a sign of damage to the heart failure. With many others oral treatments for diabetes to choose with very favorable or neutral effects on the results of the heart failure in randomized trials “I think it is better to avoid sulfonylurea treatment in these patients, if possible, “he said Greene In an interview.

The existing evidence “indicates that agents in the sodium-glucose cotransporter class 2 inhibitors (SGLT2) are the first choice as an oral hypoglycemic agent for these patients, and the metformin it’s a consideration if additional glucose lowering is needed, “he added.

Other experts agree with the study’s conclusions:

“The general findings that the metformin was associated with a lack of harm or benefit is consistent with current recommendations to use preferentially metformin and inhibitors SGLT2 in patients with diabetes and heart failure“he commented Alice YY Cheng, MD , endocrinologist at the University. from toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“There were only 193 people with a left ventricular ejection fraction 40% or less in the group of metformin, so I would be very cautious when drawing conclusions from these data, “he added, agreeing that the findings generate hypotheses.

He also noted that the report did not address patients who were not hospitalized for heart failure, “so it does not contribute to the discussion on the use of metformin“in patients without a history of repeated hospitalization for heart failure.

The metformin can substitute or delay a SGLT2 inhibitor “Inhibitors SGLT2 should be part of the treatment regimen for patients with heart failure of any type. This report also supports the use of metformin in people with type 2 diabetes and heart failure, but not in place of a SGLT2 inhibitor or to delay the start of a SGLT2 inhibitor, “Cheng said in an interview.

Darren K. McGuire, MD, a cardiologist and professor at Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center, also urged caution when considering the findings of this study.

